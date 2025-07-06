Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Derek Ryan

The offseason is in full swing, and so are the player grades for the Edmonton Oilers. The first report card was given to Evan Bouchard, and next up is Derek Ryan. Ryan started the season in Edmonton, but eventually lost his spot on the roster, resulting in a demotion to the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 38-year-old veteran has a unique story and path to the NHL. He didn’t play his first game until he was 29 years old, and still played 606 career NHL games with three different teams, including four seasons in Oil Country. Unfortunately, his age caught up to him, and he could no longer keep up and be effective.

Related: Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Evan Bouchard

Ryan isn’t your prototypical fourth-line centre, at only 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. He’s undersized, lacks speed, and is not extremely physical, only recording 25 hits last season. Despite that, the undrafted forward found a role in the NHL for a decade, and he defied all the odds.

His biggest impact came in the faceoff circle. He was often trusted in the defensive zone to win important draws before leaving the ice for a line change. He took 250 faceoffs last season, winning 60.4 percent of them, the highest percentage of his career. Ryan has always been solid in the dot, winning at least 50 percent of his faceoffs in every season. However, you need to do more than win faceoffs to stay in the lineup.

Ryan Didn’t Play Much

After playing 225 games with the Oilers through his first three seasons, he only suited up for 36 games last season, and none in the playoffs. He recorded a measly one goal and six points with a minus-4 rating, averaging just 9:21 of ice time, a career low. He didn’t generate any offence and couldn’t skate at the NHL level.

Ryan was a healthy scratch in 11 of 15 games, leading to his AHL demotion in January. He played a game on Jan. 4 against the Seattle Kraken, but didn’t play in the NHL again until April 13, against the Winnipeg Jets, his last game in an Oilers uniform.

The Spokane, Washington, native played 13 games in Bakersfield after his demotion, recording three goals and eight points, and was a solid veteran presence for that group. He was recalled at the end of the season, and practiced with the big club throughout the playoffs and was a placeholder on days when the regulars didn’t skate. Despite his regression, he was still a valued and respected member of the locker room.

Derek Ryan, Edmonton Oilers (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

The organization eventually claimed Kasperi Kapanen off waivers and moved Mattias Janmark to the fourth-line centre. While that wasn’t necessarily an offensive upgrade, those two players added much-needed speed to the lineup, which Ryan did not. Edmonton also gave 26-year-old Noah Philp an opportunity, and he should get a long look in training camp to hopefully fill that fourth-line centre role this upcoming season. Therefore, the veteran forward became replaceable, and his time in Edmonton came to an end.

Ryan’s Overall Grade

With his underwhelming production, limited ice time, and games played, his grade isn’t good. While he doesn’t deserve an F because he wasn’t a hindrance to the team, he wasn’t very effective either, but also didn’t have high expectations heading into the season. Therefore, he gets a D grade. He had a role on the team to start the season as the fourth line, right-shot centre, until Edmonton eventually found an upgrade. They found other players to fill that role and provide more than what Ryan brought to the table. Management’s goal is to get younger, so he no longer fits into their plans.

Ryan was a feel-good story and a solid depth player who eventually ran out of gas. He’s an unrestricted free agent, currently unsigned. While it’s not yet official, he will likely retire from the NHL, and if that’s the case, we wish him nothing but the best. Does he hang them up or continue his playing career? Continue to follow The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.