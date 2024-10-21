Oilers’ Viktor Arvidsson a Good Replacement for Warren Foegele

The Los Angeles Kings made a splash this offseason by signing forward Warren Foegele to a three-year contract worth $3.5 million annually. His speed and offensive strength made him an enticing free agent when the Edmonton Oilers decided to let him walk instead of bringing him back, and the Kings took advantage. The Oilers acquired Foegele before the 2021-22 season when they made a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes in a one-for-one swap that saw Ethan Bear go to the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes had drafted Foegele in the third round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft at 67th overall after a strong showing with St. Andrew’s College, a part of the Canadian High School Hockey (CAHS). With Foegele leaving, the Oilers had to find a replacement.

While the Kings brought in Foegele, they lost Viktor Arvidsson, who ended up signing with the Oilers, essentially making it a swap between the two teams. However, the Kings and Oilers have been considered rivals for the past several seasons considering they have faced each other in the first round of the playoffs for the last three seasons, where the Oilers have won every matchup. In a recent interview, Foegele revealed his former teammates bugged him about signing with the Kings, alluding to the obvious tension between the two teams heading into the new campaign where both teams are expected to make it back to the playoffs, and potentially, see each other in the first round again.

Through the first six games of the 2024-25 season and Foegele’s time with the Kings, he has been held off the score sheet. Last season with the Oilers, Foegele scored 20 goals and added 21 assists for 41 points through 82 games setting a career-high in all three categories. Throughout his career, Foegele has played 436 games scoring 80 goals and adding 83 assists for 163 points which comes out to a 0.37 points-per-game average. His defensive game has stood out as one of his biggest strengths, and the Kings hoped he could bring it to them if they can find their way back to the postseason.

Either way, it’s funny that Foegele’s previous teammates gave him the gears about signing with the same team they had defeated in the first round for the past three seasons. The Oilers couldn’t match what the Kings could offer, and Foegele was able to cash in on a well-deserved raise.

Foegele a Great Addition for Kings Bottom-Six

Foegele’s speed and sound two-way game make him a great addition to the Kings’ bottom-six forward group. With the way things are right now, Foegele is on the third line alongside Alex Turcotte and Alex Laferriere. While he hasn’t found any offensive production with his new team just yet, he has looked solid away from the puck and has made a positive difference in helping his new team start 3-1-2.

With the Oilers, Foegele’s versatility allowed them to play him anywhere in their lineup as the season went on. He spent time on all four lines, depending on the game. He eventually found a home as a middle-six forward moving up and down between the second and third line. During the playoffs last season, Oilers fans were impressed with his ability to elevate his game and produce offensively, which was a big reason he earned a pay raise on his new contract with the Kings.

Arvidsson a Strong Replacement for Foegele

Arvidsson has yet to notch a point with the Oilers, as the team has struggled a bit out of the gate with a 2-4-0 record through their first six games. However, his play has been solid away from the puck and he has been an asset the team has used in the top six as a playmaker. His versatility allows head coach Kris Knoblauch to be able to move him around the lineup as needed, should they opt to make some changes to try and find some more wins.

Foegele and Arvidsson play a similar style of game, which is why the Oilers nabbing Arvidsson in free agency made perfect sense. They both have a high hockey IQ and have proven they can be difference-makers with the right linemates. With Draisaitl alongside Arvidsson, it seems like a matter of time before he gets going offensively.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.