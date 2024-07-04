Predicting Leon Draisaitl’s Contract Extension Following His Latest Comments

From losing Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to trading into the first round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft to select Sam O’Reilly and setting their sights on improving their team through free agency, the last couple of weeks have been a whirlwind for the Edmonton Oilers. The organization was active on Day 1 of free agency, signing Jeff Skinner, Viktor Arvidsson, Josh Brown, Collin Delia, and Connor Carrick, all while being able to retain Adam Henrique, Connor Brown, Mattias Janmark, Noel Hoefenmayer, James Hamblin, and Corey Perry. While free agency has pleased most of the fanbase, one superstar forward needs a contract extension before his contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 campaign: Leon Draisaitl.

Related: Insiders Suggest Mind-Numbing Connection to Leon Draisaitl

With some comments made last week responding to a question about his contract situation, Draisaitl made sure not to give too much away about his plans or what was happening, but his comments have led many to believe he wants to remain with the Oilers. While he remained professional, stating that he’d be patient as he and the organization figure out what both parties want in a contract, he made it clear he loved being an Oiler and that they were his first choice. After Draisaitl also sent a message to first-round pick O’Reilly once he was drafted this year to congratulate and welcome him to the team, it’s clear Draisaitl takes pride in his leadership role as an Oiler.

The Oilers have been one of the most consistent teams over the past few seasons and it’s just a matter of time before they win the Stanley Cup. Draisaitl is someone they would love to have a part of their immediate and long-term future as he is almost surely on a path to becoming a Hall-of-Fame player, and has been one of the best players to ever play in an Oilers jersey. While an extension will cost a lot and take up a good percentage of the team’s salary cap, Draisaitl is worth whatever he gets on his next deal.

What Does Draisaitl’s Next Contract Look Like?

Draisaitl could become the highest-paid player in the NHL for one season (Connor McDavid’s contract will be up for renewal the following season). However, the Oilers should be prepared to pay him around $13.75 million per season for the next eight years. While he may be willing to take a bit less per season if the term is good, he will still be paid a lot of money. His defensive game has been questioned before and some believe he is overrated, but Oilers fans are well aware of his impact at both ends of the ice and know he will deserve the massive raise he will get on his next payday.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With 850 points in 719 games in the regular season, and 108 points in 74 games in the postseason throughout his career, the Oilers will not be able to live without Draisaitl’s offensive impact. He is in the NHL’s elite. A big debate around the NHL involving Draisaitl is often who the better player is between him and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon, as it is a super close matchup. Regardless of who is better, MacKinnon’s $12.6 million cap hit is likely what the Oilers will have to beat to keep their superstar.

Oilers fans should be excited for the 2024-25 campaign despite Draisaitl’s contract situation looming. Their additions should give them the confidence to win their first Stanley Cup since 1990. While a few other teams made solid additions and will give the Oilers a tough time in the postseason, it will be hard to bet against them this season.