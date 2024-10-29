4 Oilers Forwards Who Could Benefit From McDavid’s Injury

The Edmonton Oilers lost more than just their game last night. While they fell to the lowly Columbus Blue Jackets by a 4-0 final, that was the least of anyone’s worries. Instead, every Oilers fan was, and continues to hold their collective breaths, as they wait to hear how long Connor McDavid will be out of the lineup.

The Oilers captain played just one shift last night versus the Blue Jackets. On that shift, he got tripped up near the boards and was slow to get up. After trying to remain on the ice for a brief period, he gingerly skated back to the bench and did not return. Head coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters afterward that the 27-year-old is returning to Edmonton to be evaluated, meaning he will at minimum miss Thursday’s game versus the Nashville Predators.

This injury, depending on the severity, could serve as a huge blow to the Oilers, who have gotten off to a rather disappointing 4-5-1 start. That said, they are a team who prides themselves on how deep they are up front. At the very least, they should be able to stay afloat thanks to that depth. And, while an injury is never ideal, it could present an opportunity for one of these four Oilers forwards to play a bigger role moving forward.

Mattias Janmark

Though a large portion of the fan base doesn’t seem to like it, Knoblauch has turned to Mattias Janmark as a top-six forward option when his team is in a bit of a slump. Though the 31-year-old is best in a bottom-six, penalty-killing role, he does have some more offensive touch than credited for, proven by a 19-goal season in 2017-18 with the Dallas Stars.

Mattias Janmark, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Should Janmark be the one to get the promotion, he would be playing on the left side on either the first or second line. With McDavid out, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ spot could be available, as there is a strong chance he will shift to the middle.

Jeff Skinner

Jeff Skinner has been forced to play on the third line the past few games. It’s a bit puzzling given that he was one of the Oilers’ best forwards to start the season, though he’s been quite cold lately, going pointless in his last five games. That slump could soon end should he be the one to get a bigger opportunity.

Skinner too would be promoted up on the left side, which would again see Nugent-Hopkins shift to the middle. This is likely the preferred option if you were to poll Oilers fans, though the reason Knoblauch may be hesitant to do so is that it loads the offence onto two lines rather than dividing it throughout.

Adam Henrique

One player who has struggled quite a bit early on this season but hasn’t caught a ton of heat for it is Adam Henrique. Nobody expected the 34-year-old to score 20-plus goals as he’s done seven times throughout his career, but just one goal through the first 10 games of the season isn’t up to par.

Adam Henrique, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Still, Henrique is one of the more skilled players currently in the Oilers’ bottom six. He is also capable of playing both centre and wing, which gives Knoblauch plenty of options. Should he get promoted, it seems most likely that he would remain in the middle, with Nugent-Hopkins playing on his wing.

Matt Savoie

The Oilers may need to make a call-up depending on how long McDavid is expected to miss. Should he be placed on injured reserve, the candidate who seems most likely to earn one is top prospect Matt Savoie. The 20-year-old has gotten off to a solid start with the Bakersfield Condors, scoring a goal along with three helpers in six games.

If the Oilers are to call up Savoie this season, it makes most sense to do so when they know a top-nine role will be available. At 5-foot-9, he simply doesn’t cut it in the NHL as a fourth-line forward. The opportunity for a top-nine spot is certainly up for grabs right now with McDavid out, which could give Savoie the chance to see his first NHL action in Oilers colours.

Shortly after McDavid left last night’s game, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug tweeted out that the injury isn’t believed to be overly serious. However, the fact that he is being sent back to Edmonton for further evaluation has many feeling nervous. Given his importance to not only the Oilers but the NHL, we can expect to get an answer sooner rather than later regarding his status moving forward.