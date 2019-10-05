Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers (1-0-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

Bottom Line

Pacific Division foes Edmonton and Los Angeles hit the ice.

Edmonton finished 35-38-9 overall and 12-15-2 in Pacific Division games in the 2018-19 season. The Oilers scored 229 total goals last season, 47 on power plays and 10 shorthanded.

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, right wing Tomas Jurco, left wing James Neal, defenceman Oscar Klefbom and centre Leon Draisaitl celebrate (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)

Los Angeles finished 22-23-5 in Western Conference play and 14-21-6 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Kings recorded 326 assists on 199 total goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Oilers Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press