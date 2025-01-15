ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski Not Convinced McDavid Will Re-Sign With Oilers

Greg Wyshynski, Senior Hockey Writer at ESPN has a rich and colourful history of stirring the pot when it comes to the Edmonton Oilers. Reminiscent of perennial Oilers hater Stan Fischler, Wyshynski loves to take shots at the Oilers anytime he can. I don’t quite understand why they sometimes go out of their way to say such negative things about the Oilers that aren’t always warranted. Sure Wyshynski pops up on Edmonton Sports talk as a guest, and says a few nice things, but I often take what he says with a grain of salt.

Which brings me to the most recent remarks Wyshynski made on The Sheet with Jeff Marek when he mentioned Oilers captain Connor McDavid. Wysnynski said, “Why did we all assume that Connor’s going to stay? Like, when Leon (Draisaitl) signed? I think we all assumed it because…why the hell would Leon stay if he didn’t have some level of assurance from Connor that he was going to stay and I will make some informed speculation that I don’t think that’s the case. I think the next couple of playoff seasons for the Oilers whilst Connor McDavid remains under contract are very very important and I don’t necessarily believe anymore that Leon signing is a Harbinger for Connor signing.”

I would believe the rumours had they come from someone other than Wyshynski. I’m just conditioned to believe he has some sort of deep-seated resentment towards the Oilers from all of the years he’s made fun of the team. Maybe some of his disdain came from all those years ago when Wayne Gretzky called his favourite team, the New Jersey Devils,“Mickey Mouse.”

McDavid Isn’t Going Anywhere

There’s been no official talk about McDavid’s next contract from any sides this season. Not a word. The truth about his future lies behind closed doors. With McDavid’s former agent Jeff Jackson now at the helm of the Oilers as CEO and President, and with his best friend Leon Draisaitl signed to an 8-year $112 million contract extension, I believe McDavid will sign the largest contract in NHL history with the Oilers next season.

I think Jackson and Oilers general manager Stan Bowman are going to do everything possible to help McDavid and the Oilers win a Stanley Cup in the next two seasons, and that might include roster changes from the goal crease to the defensive core to the entire forward group. When you have a passionate owner like Daryl Katz, you know the will to win resonates through every fibre of the franchise.

All of the McDavid Moving Rumours Are Tiring

Why can’t Edmonton have nice things? Frankly all of the rumours about McDavid that have come across mainstream and social media are tiring. Ever since he was drafted, jealous fans of other teams have conjured up rumours of McDavid wanting to play for teams like the Toronto Maple Leafs or to leave Edmonton. I think McDavid actually likes it in Edmonton.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers skates with the puck against Carson Soucy of the Vancouver Canucks during the first period in Game One of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images)

He has a shy, low-key personality and I think the smaller market of Edmonton suits him. As a lifelong hockey fan, I can’t remember a superstar being bombarded with rumours like McDavid. You never heard anything like this when it came to Bobby Orr or Mario Lemieux. It did happen with Gretzky, but it was because then-Oilers owner Peter Pocklington was in financial trouble in the late 1980s and had to liquidate his assets.

If you think for a minute that Gretzky didn’t want to stay in Edmonton, you must be kidding yourself. Those were real tears at his farewell press conference when he mentioned, “I promised Mess I wouldn’t do this.”

Let McDavid’s Future Unfold As It Should

Frankly, I believe Wyshynski just brought up this rumour to try and kick the hornet’s nest. Hopefully for Oilers fans, it’s a rumour that will quickly go away. Being a successful small-market team in Western Canada seems to irritate certain people. Fischler couldn’t get over the fact that the Oilers were a dynasty in the 1980s.

“Fischler never passes up a chance to blast the Oilers. He disliked the team in the 1980s, always arguing that his hometown New York Islanders were the better squad of the competing Stanley Cup dynasties.” (From: “Staples: ‘Overrated Oilers are looking top-heavy already’: NHL’s elder statesman blasts Edmonton Oilers’, Edmonton Journal, 10/10/24)

With Wyshynski, no matter the rare occasion when he praises the Oilers, he likes to show his true colours by sticking the knife into the hopes of Oilers fans anytime he can. Hopefully, his latest rumour goes away as fast as his favourite team, the New Jersey Devils, will in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.