Oilers Might Go After a Goaltender Before Trade Deadline

Call it a hunch. Intuition maybe. I just have this nagging feeling that Edmonton Oilers general manager (GM) Stan Bowman is on the hunt for a goaltender. Part of why I’m sensing this is because more often than not the Oilers are getting out-goalied. And it seems like an old familiar pattern is emerging where the Oilers are more often than not playing from behind after giving up the first, second or third goal of the game. Those comebacks zap strength and energy and the Oilers can ill afford to exhaust themselves in the regular season when it’s the postseason that matters most.

In the Oilers’ big 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Colorado Avalanche back on Jan. 16, starter Stuart Skinner let in the first three goals of the game in the first period, but thankfully for Oilers fans the team came all the way back over the next two periods to score four goals and take the two points. But they can’t count on this happening every game. And even Calvin Pickard, who to me has been the more reliable of the two Oilers goalies this season, let in a couple of bad goals against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 23. It pains me a bit to call out bad goals against Skinner and Pickard–as I like both goalies and feel I’m being extra picky. However, I know as a former goaltender myself, who has let in some bad goals, it can cost a team. You can see it when the players’ shoulders sag on the bench, and it’s just not a recipe for winning a championship.

Oilers Bowman Might Be Goalie Shopping

A recent move that Bowman made to the Oilers signalled that he’s focused on improving the team right now regardless of loyalty and nostalgia. On Jan. 19, he placed 38-year-old Derek Ryan on waivers and called up Noah Philp. Ryan has been a popular player, a reliable foot soldier for the Oilers over the past three and a half seasons, but you could see he was slowing down and despite the respect Ryan carries in the Oilers dressing room, Bowman made the move. That’s why I’m starting to think he could do the same thing with his goaltenders. Even though both Skinner and Pickard are popular and respected within the dressing room, their performance on the ice isn’t scaring opposition teams. The blockbuster trade that happened on Jan. 24 where the Carolina Hurricanes landed both Mikko Rantenen and Taylor Hall signalled the start of the NHL Trade Deadline, and if Bowman is going to make a move, I think it will happen a lot sooner than the official NHL Trade Deadline day of March 7.

With the Nashville Predators sitting near the basement of the Western Conference, I believe goalie Juuse Saros is going to be a trade target for a few teams, but Nashville’s going to want a ransom back. New York Rangers starter Igor Shesterkin could also be available if they continue to falter–especially in a three-team trade where salary is retained on his eight-year $11.5 million contract. Who knows what Bowman could be planning? But the pressure could be on, especially in the Pacific Division, where Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy recently called out his two goaltenders, Aidn Hill and Ilya Samsanov. Don’t think for a second that GM Kelly McCrimmon would be afraid to make a big splash for a goalie. He’s proven he can get the big deals done, and if the suddenly slumping Golden Knights continue their downward spiral, they’ll definitely be in on a goalie before the trade deadline.

Pressure Is on Bowman to Improve the Oilers

As the season inches closer to the playoffs, the pressure is on Bowman to continue to tweak his roster. Does the promotion of Philp do enough to solidify the forward group? And if the recent addition of defenceman John Klingberg works out well for the Oilers, does he set his sights on improving the goaltending? Former Oilers GM Ken Holland emptied the cupboards over the past five years in terms of trading away prospects to improve the team in the here and now. Will Bowman continue that trend? Will he trade away the Oilers’ first-round pick this season or any prospects down on the farm on the Bakersfield Condors or in junior? I would only do it if it meant bringing in a bonafide star goalie like Shesterkin. Otherwise, I believe there are other, more creative ways to get a deal done like Carolina just pulled off.

The Oilers are on the cusp of something big. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in their prime, they can ill afford to bring in a prospect in goal and hope it works out. Will Bowman go for the gusto in the next few weeks in terms of landing another goalie? I have a gut feeling that he will.