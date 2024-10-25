Oilers News & Rumors: Kane, McDavid, Crosby, Puljujarvi

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, as the NHL gears up for the highly anticipated matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, another emotional narrative unfolds: Jesse Puljujarvi’s return to Edmonton to face his former team. Meanwhile, the Oilers have promising news regarding Evander Kane, who may return to the lineup sooner than expected, providing a much-needed boost to a team struggling for consistency. Additionally, McDavid has voiced his enthusiasm for teaming up with Crosby at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off, advocating for Crosby to wear the captain’s ‘C’. He’s calling the decision a “no-brainer.”

Evander Kane’s Return to Oilers Expected by Early 2025

There’s potentially good news for the Oilers as forward Evander Kane’s return to the lineup may come sooner than expected. Initially projected to be sidelined until March or possibly the remainder of the 2024-25 NHL season, Kane might now rejoin the team by early 2025. NHL insider Kevin Weekes recently reported that Kane is on track for a comeback after undergoing surgeries to address multiple core injuries.

Kane’s return would provide a significant boost for the Oilers, who have been struggling to find consistency in their performance this season. Weekes shared, “I’m told F Evander Kane is on track for his return to the Edmonton Oilers lineup from his injuries/surgery, etc., for early 2025.” This is ahead of schedule as early projections sounded like he could potentially be little more than a playoff addition.

The prospect of having Kane back on the ice is encouraging for both the team and its fans. Known for his scoring ability and physical play, Kane’s attributes are missing from the lineup this season. And, because the team isn’t scoring as they’d have hoped, his 20-plus goals are missed too.

Jesse Puljujarvi Set to Face Former Team Oilers for the First Time

While most eyes are focused on the much-anticipated matchup between McDavid and Crosby, Jesse Puljujarvi’s return to Edmonton shouldn’t be overlooked. This marks Puljujarvi’s first game against the Oilers since his departure, and he shared his thoughts in an interview with Daily Hive.

“I’m excited to play my first game against the Oilers,” Puljujarvi expressed. “Lots of memories—played my first game, over 300 games, so there’s a lot of memories. Good games, bad games. It was really good to be part of the Oilers.”

Now with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Puljujarvi has fully recovered from hip surgery that limited his play last season. He is making an impact in Pittsburgh’s bottom six, already tallying five points in just seven games this year. He noted:

“It’s been a long journey for me, coming back from big surgery and a long rehab. This summer was really big for me because I didn’t have to do rehab. I was able to train.”

It is expected that the fans will give him a warm welcome, even after years of friction with the club as he was trying to find his place in the NHL.

McDavid Supports Crosby as Captain for 4 Nations Face-Off

In a recent statement, McDavid expressed his enthusiasm for teaming up with Crosby at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off but believes it’s not even a question as to who should be the captain. “He’s been there so many times,” McDavid said.

When it comes to playing with Crosby, he added, “I’m really looking forward to it.” Before then, they’ll play against each other. McDavid is prepared to face Crosby for the 14th time in their careers during the regular season. “We still want to win; he still wants to win tomorrow. That competitive fire will be there, but come February, we’ll be teammates,” McDavid remarked.