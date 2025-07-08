Oilers News & Rumours: Bouchard Offer Sheet Scare, Nurse, McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers haven’t been overly active this offseason, but after another loss in the Stanley Cup Final to the Florida Panthers, it was evident they needed to make some changes as they try to push for their first championship since 1990. They brought in Andrew Mangiapane and Curtis Lazar in hopes of adding strong forward depth, but other than that, they’ve been quiet. In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we look at the report of Evan Bouchard facing an offer sheet, Darnell Nurse’s response to trade rumours, and Connor McDavid’s wife hinting at their future in Edmonton.

Bouchard Faced Offer Sheet, Drove Up Extension Price

In a recent episode of 32 Thoughts from Elliotte Friedman, it was revealed that many teams around the league believed the Oilers and Evan Bouchard would finalize an extension around $9.5 million annually. However, the threat of a potential offer sheet forced the Oilers to offer more money so they avoided the risk if a deal wasn’t done before free agency opened up.

Related: Oilers Would Be Smart to Target Lightning’s Isaac Howard

Friedman mentioned the Carolina Hurricanes as a team lurking with a potential offer sheet, but it’s possible other teams were considering forking over draft compensation to bring Bouchard in, considering how strong his offensive game is and how much he elevates in the postseason, which led to the Oilers going over $10 million annually.

Darnell Nurse Seemingly Shuts Down Rumours on Instagram

After a recent report came out that the Oilers asked Darnell Nurse to waive his no-movement clause and gauge his interest in playing elsewhere, to which he supposedly declined, he took to Instagram to respond.

After a report surfaced that Darnell Nurse was unwilling to waive his no-trade clause, the Oilers defenseman posted this on Instagram.



“Why you always lying” 😅 pic.twitter.com/h4PbAbO1zq — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 8, 2025

Fans started to wonder if this meme reference, where the man sings “Why you always lyin?”, meant that the Oilers never asked him to waive his trade protection, or if it was untrue that he declined to waive it. Either way, it seems as though Nurse has seen the speculation online and has no issue responding to it.

McDavid’s Wife Sends Oilers Fans Into a Frenzy

When Connor Brown said goodbye to Oilers fans on social media and thanked fans for his time in Edmonton as an Oiler, Connor McDavid’s wife, Lauren Kyle, dropped a comment that sent Oilers fans into a frenzy, considering they continue to wait for a potential extension announcement, she suggested something that hinted McDavid won’t be leaving the Oilers.

Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) controls the puck against Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

She wrote “Oil for Life” under Brown’s post on Instagram, and while that isn’t a concrete report or something fans should run with, it got Oilers fans talking online as they hope it means both she and her husband want to remain in Edmonton for the rest of his career.

McDavid’s current contract expires after the 2025-26 season, and he is in for a massive pay raise. Leon Draisaitl signed an eight-year extension last summer that came out to a $14 million annual cap hit, but McDavid is likely to come in above that.

All signs seem to be pointing to him re-signing with the Oilers, with it being a matter of when, not if, he inks a new deal.

As the 2025-26 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.