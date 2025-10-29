Oilers Offence Breaks Out in 6-3 Victory Over Mammoth

The Edmonton Oilers played host to the first-place team in the Western Conference, the Utah Mammoth who boasted an 8-2-0 record going into their Oct. 28 matchup at Rogers Place. The Mammoth also went into the game tied with the New Jersey Devils for first place overall in the NHL.

The 5-4-2 Oilers came into the game in fifth place in the Pacific Division with 10 points and are now just three points behind the division-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

The Mammoth, meanwhile, came into Edmonton riding a seven-game winning streak and found themselves two points ahead of the second-place Colorado Avalanche in the Central Division.

The Oilers unveiled their new alternate jersey for the game tonight.

Game Recap

First Period

There was a lot of back-and-forth action in the first ten minutes of the first period, with some good scoring chances for both teams. Slowly, the Mammoth started taking over the play and Logan Cooley opened the scoring at the 9:25 mark by picking the corner on Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner for his eighth goal of the season. Former Edmonton Oil King, Dylan Guenther was awarded the only assist on the goal, his seventh of the season.

JJ Peterka put the Mammoth up 2-0 at 17:45 with an unassisted goal for his fourth of the season. It was a near-perfect road period for Utah.

Shots on goal after one period: Mammoth 9, Oilers 6. There were no penalties called in the first period.

Second Period

The Oilers came out strong in the second period. Mattias Ekholm opened the scoring for the Oilers in the first minute of the second on a slap shot from the high slot. It was his first goal of the season, with assists going to Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard.

The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Issac Howard (Perry Nelson-Imagn Images)

Ike Howard tied the game 2-2 with his second goal of the season at the 3:13 mark with Adam Henrique getting the assist.

The Mammoth regained the lead on an unassisted goal by Barrett Hayton. It was a weak goal given up by Oilers’ goalie Skinner, who was out of position after mishandling the puck behind the net. In fact, it was a bit of a momentum killer for Edmonton, as the Mammoth started stifling the Oilers for long stretches until Draisaitl notched his eighth goal of the season to tie the game 3-3 at 13:33 of the period. Assists went to Jake Walman and Bouchard.

The Oilers took the lead for the first time in the game 37 seconds later when Ty Emberson notched his first of the season at the 14:10 mark. Assists went to Henrique and Ekholm.

Connor McDavid scored on a beautiful give-and-go with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to give the Oilers a 5-3 lead. The goal was McDavid’s second of the season, with Walman and Nugent-Hopkins getting the assists.

Shots on goal after two periods: Oilers 18, Mammoth 13

Third Period

The first penalty of the game was called at the 1:53 mark of the third period when Utah’s Liam O’Brien a.k.a. Spicy Tuna was called for cross-checking. The Mammoth turned around and had two power-play chances in a row after penalties to the Oilers Bouchard and Howard but couldn’t capitalize. The Oilers sealed the game late, when McDavid scored his second of the game into an empty net at 17:34. Final score, 6-3 for the Oilers.

Despite not hitting the scoresheet, Jack Roslovic had a good game for Edmonton, hitting two goal posts and getting stopped on a breakaway. Final shots on goal: Oilers 27, Mammoth 23

3 Stars chosen by Sportsnet: 1st Star – Mattias Ekholm, 2nd Star – Leon Draisaitl, 3rd Star – Jake Walman

Next Up

The Oilers’ next game is on Thursday, Oct. 30 when they host the New York Rangers at 7 pm MDT at Rogers Place. The Mammoth don’t play again until Sunday, Nov. 2 when they play a 1:30 pm matinée game at home against the Tampa Lightning.