5 Oilers Projected to Play in 2026 Olympic Winter Games

It’s now just six months until Milano Cortina 2026, which will be first the Olympic in 12 years to include NHL players. The Winter Games take place in Italy from Feb. 6 to Feb. 22, with the men’s hockey tournament running from Feb. 11 to Feb. 22.

Recently NHL.com projected rosters for teams that will be competing in men’s hockey at the 2026 Olympics, and five members of the Edmonton Oilers made the cut. Here’s a look.

Evan Bouchard

Defenceman, Canada

Evan Bouchard was left off the Canadian roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, and Team Canada did just fine without him, winning the inaugural event last February.

But after another tremendous postseason performance, helping Edmonton reach the Stanley Cup Final for a second consecutive year while racking up 23 points in 22 playoff games, the Oakville, Ont., native seems to have played himself back into the Olympic picture. NHL.com is the second outlet in the last few weeks to project that Bouchard will suit up for Team Canada, along with TSN.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As is always the case with Bouchard, it will come down to a case of how much Hockey Canada is willing to trade his defensive deficiencies for his offensive output.

Leon Draisaitl

Forward, Germany

Not since 2019, at the IIHF World Championship, has Leon Draisaitl had a chance to represent his country in international competition. At the time, the Cologne product was only 23 years old and just on the verge of elevating his game to the level of the greatest players on the planet. Now he’s fresh off winning his first Maurice “Rocket” Richard trophy, as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer in the 2024-25 season.

While the Germans are a long shot to contend for a medal, many feel that with Draisaitl leading the way, they have the offensive firepower to surprise at the 2026 Winter Games.

Draisaitl was one of the six players named in June to its preliminary Olympic roster. He is likely to wear the captain’s ‘C’ for his national team in Milan.

Mattias Ekholm

Defenceman, Sweden

A native of Borlange, Mattias Ekholm suited up for Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, serving as an assistant captain for his national team.

Ekholm has long been considered among the upper tier of NHL defencemen, but after being sidelined by injury for nearly two months, he struggled in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, leading some to speculate that Father Time is catching up with the 35-year-old. On top of that, Sweden has tremendous defensive depth, so Ekholm shouldn’t be seen as a lock for the 2026 Olympics.

All that said, NHL.com still sees a place for the savvy, rock-solid veteran on Team Sweden. Ekholm brings key experience, having captured gold at the IIHF World Championship in 2018.

Connor McDavid

Forward, Canada

Like Draisaitl, Connor McDavid was one of the first six players named to his country’s preliminary roster for the 2026 Olympics. As if there was ever any doubt that the best player on the planet would be part of Team Canada.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) reacts against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

There is tremendous excitement about the opportunity to finally see McDavid compete on sport’s greatest stage. He’s already authored a classic Canadian hockey heritage moment, scoring the overtime winner against Team USA in the final of the 4 Nations Face-Off.

McDavid will be centring Canada’s top line in Italy, but Edmonton’s captain likely won’t be wearing the ‘C’ for Canada. That distinction will likely go to Pittsburgh Penguins icon Sidney Crosby, who captained Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off and is probably competing in his final Olympic Games.

Joshua Samanski

Forward, Germany

Edmonton fans haven’t really gotten to know Joshua Samanski yet. The 23-year-old centre signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Oilers in April and will look to earn a spot on the NHL team’s roster during the upcoming training camp and preseason.

He may, however, have already secured a roster spot on the German Olympic team, thanks to his impressive play at the IIHF World Championship last spring. In his Worlds debut, Samanski finished third on Team Germany in both points (five, from two goals and three assists) and plus/minus (plus-2).

Samanski has played the last three seasons in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL). In 2024-25, the Erding product led the Straubing Tigers with 14 goals and 26 assists in 52 games.

Of course, there’s a long way to go until the 2026 Olympic hockey rosters are finalized, and what happens in the first couple of months of the 2025-26 season will play a insignificant role in those decisions. There may be fewer than five Oilers traveling to Italy, and there may be more: Zach Hyman, for one, could very well have something to say about that. The race to Milan is just getting started.