Oilers Prospect Asher Barnett Named to USA’s World Junior Roster

Only a few months ago, it appeared very unlikely that the Edmonton Oilers would not have any of their prospects playing in the 2026 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship. But as it turns out, Oilers fans will have someone to keep their eyes on at World Juniors, after all.

Defenceman Asher Barnett, who Edmonton selected in Round 5 of the 2025 NHL Draft, will represent the United States at the annual U20 tournament, which takes place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

Asher Barnett, Team USA (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Barnett was arguably the most surprising selection to the 25-man roster announced by U.S. National Junior Team general manger John Vanbiesbrouck. The Illinois native wasn’t even among the 42 players that attended USA Hockey’s World Junior Summer Showcase camp in July and August.

But Barnett made such an impression over the first half of his freshman season with the University of Michigan men’s hockey team that he was one of 28 players named earlier this month to the U.S. preliminary roster. And now, after attending training camp in Duluth, from Dec. 15 to Dec. 23, he has made the final cut.

This should be tremendously exciting news for Oilers fans. For Barnett to go from being a Summer Showcase snub to making the U.S. World Junior team as an 18-year-old defenceman speaks volumes.

Barnett Looking Like a Sleeper Pick

Only half a year later, Barnett is already looking like one of the steals of the 2025 NHL Draft, which took place in Los Angeles on June 27 and 28. His name remained on the board until the fifth round, when the Oilers selected him 131st overall. Edmonton had acquired the pick only moments earlier, via trade with the Nashville Predators in exchange for its fifth-round pick in the 2026 Draft.

Related: 7 Things to Know About Oilers Draft Pick Asher Barnett

If the Oilers saw something in Barnett that other teams didn’t, their perception is quickly being validated by his play with the Michigan Wolverines, who are currently ranked No.1 in NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey.

Through 18 games, Barnett leads the Wolverines with a plus/minus rating of plus-18, which is tied for the fourth-highest plus/minus in all of NCAA D1 men’s hockey. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound rearguard has recorded eight assists, fired 22 shots on goal and been credited with 17 blocked shots.

Team USA Boasts Deep Roster

Barnett is the third-youngest player on Team USA, which features eight returning players, including three defencemen, who were part of the American team that won gold at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Ottawa.

On a team rich with talent and experience, Barnett may not play a lot in Minnesota. Then again, based on the last while, he could end up having a much greater role than expected.

World Juniors Will Be Key Experience

Either way, this is just the beginning for Barnett, who will be eligible to play again at the next World Juniors, which just so happens to be taking in place in Edmonton and Red Deer, beginning on Boxing Day 2026. Everything he takes away from the next couple of weeks will be invaluable as he continues to develop into what the Oilers hope will one day be a quality NHL D-man.

Meanwhile, Oilers fans now have a reason to closely follow – if not cheer for –World Juniors 2026. As of Christmas Eve, no other Oilers prospects have been named to national team rosters for the tournament that gets underway on Boxing Day. The United States opens its gold medal defence Saturday (Dec. 26) against Germany at 4 p.m. MST.