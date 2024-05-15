Oilers’ Reaction to Bouchard’s Late Goal a Must-Watch [Video]

The Edmonton Oilers tied their series with the Vancouver Canucks at two games each on Tuesday night, bringing new life to the series and making it a best-of-three. It was almost a game the Oilers let slip away, but a late goal by Evan Bouchard with under a minute remaining in the third put the Oilers up 3-2. The timing was incredible, the goal was huge, and the reaction from the Oilers is getting some attention.

A video posted by Oilers host Tony Brar shows some incredibly awesome reactions from some of the members of the team. A few caught my attention. The video is posted below:

We always hear about Knoblauch’s demeanour — calm, cool & collected.



The goal itself is great, but the reaction from certain people in the video might be even better. The hint here is that it’s not the most obvious stuff that tells you a lot about certain members of this roster and how focused those who need to be are.

Kris Knoblauch Is As Cool as They Say

Look at head coach Kris Knoblauch when the goal goes in. There’s no jumping, fist-pumping, hugging, or anything. This is a guy who doesn’t get too high or too low in any situation and none more clearly demonstrates it than Bouchard’s late goal. As the rest of the players on the bench are elated with the regulation goal, Knoblauch calmly looks up to see how much time is left on the clock and gets to work.

He does some counting (likely who he wants to put out on the next shift), leans over to his assistant Glen Gulutzan, and whispers what are probably his instructions. He’s focused, he understands that the job isn’t over, and he’s ready to make his coaching decision.

The reality is, he’s probably relieved more than anyone that Edmonton didn’t blow a two-goal lead, but he never shows it. It should be noted that the rest of the coaching staff was chill too. Everyone is on the same page here, which might not seem obvious to some or a big deal to others, but it’s a good sign. This coaching group is focused.

Calvin Pickard Doesn’t Flinch

After watching Knoblauch, watch goaltender Calvin Pickard. He’s in the net in the top frame of the video and when the goal goes in, he doesn’t move. Literally, not one inch. It’s not until several seconds after the goal that he finally swipes his stick from one post to the other, a gesture that most goalies do.

Pickard was given a ton of credit for looking like he’d played in 100 playoff games even though this was his first postseason start. He could arguably be happier than anyone as two late goals against probably stung. It’s incredible how poised he was all game, even in a moment like this where the Oilers had virtually taken back the win, something that would be on his hockey resume forever. How can you not be enamored by his level of focus in that moment?

Poor Skinner Just Wanted a High-Five

The one lighter moment in the video that some fans will inevitably read too much into, is the reaction of Stuart Skinner. Skinner was ecstatic like many of the players on the bench. He wanted to celebrate but in a slightly awkward moment, Connor McDavid had gone to hug Zach Hyman and didn’t turn back towards his left. That left Skinner without someone to fist-pump, so he just sort of turned and celebrated on his own.

Skinner was thrilled for his teammates and his fellow netminder at that moment. It was cool to see him excited, even if he’s potentially playing himself out of the start in Game 5. This isn’t about one man, it’s about the team and that goal was huge. He was ready and up on the bench guardrail to give everyone their high-fives.