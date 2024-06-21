Oilers’ Season a Remarkable Success Regardless of Game 6’s Outcome

Tonight is Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, and the Edmonton Oilers are on an exhilarating run. After losing the series’ first three games, they’ve fought back with back-to-back wins. Some might even argue that the Oilers outplayed the Florida Panthers in two of the three initial losses and deserved to win, but that’s not always how hockey works.

Hockey is a funny game. Sometimes, the team that plays the best doesn’t win, and a slight mistake or a lucky bounce can quickly change the outcome. As Oilers fans anticipate tonight’s game, the truth is, we don’t know what will happen. Regardless of the outcome, it won’t diminish their incredible season, even in the face of a potentially heart-breaking loss for Oilers fans.

Time for Oilers Fans to Celebrate Their Incredible Season

This post is written a 76-year-old, long-time Oilers fan. It is dedicated to celebrating the Oilers’ remarkable journey this season. They’ve shown heart, skill, and an unyielding spirit. They’ve made their fans proud. Whatever happens tonight, the Oilers’ 2023-2024 season has been spectacular.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In today’s high-stakes professional sports culture, there’s often an overemphasis on winning it all. The narrative often leads to a pervasive “If you ain’t first, you’re last” mentality. This mindset is understandable. As fans, we care and are disappointed. However, if we go there, it overshadows the team’s remarkable achievements throughout the season.

Think about the Oilers, for example. They’ve had a phenomenal season, showcasing pushback, skill, intelligence, and determination. Reaching as far as they have in the playoffs is no small feat and deserves recognition and celebration, regardless of the outcome. That goes for the Panthers, as well. But this postseason, I’d love to see a Canadian team win.

Unfortunately, Losses Can Quickly Turn to Blame

Unfortunately, for whatever team loses the Stanley Cup Final, the narrative quickly shifts from praise to critique. Should the Oilers lose, instead of celebrating the team’s journey and the joy they’ve brought their fans, the media will focus on the team’s perceived failures.

Call me naive if you wish. However, I am suggesting it’s time to change the script. Even if Connor McDavid’s scary focus and staredown don’t bring home an Edmonton victory, it’s still time to appreciate the team’s accomplishments and the hard work they’ve put in. Even if Leon Draisaitl has an injury slowing him down from his usual productivity. Even if Connor Brown or Mattias Janmark don’t score another short-handed goal, and Stuart Skinner looks the wrong way at the wrong time, the Oilers have been great.

Stuart Skinner and Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Every win, thrilling play, and display of heart and courage on the ice contributes to the richness of this sport. When I was very young, my father used to tell me that hockey was the greatest sport in the world. The Oilers’ comeback in this Stanley Cup Final carries my father’s point home. With their exceptional season, the Oilers have given fans countless memories.

So, regardless of whether they lift the Stanley Cup or fall short, I hope fans will celebrate the Oilers for what they are—a talented and hard-working team that’s provided fans with an incredible season. Let’s focus on gratitude for that. In doing so, we honor the true spirit of the game and the passion that makes hockey so special.

Lessons from the Oilers’ Journey: Thriving Amid Adversity

The Oilers’ remarkable journey to the Stanley Cup Final offers us all lessons on navigating tough times. We can draw inspiration for our lives in several key areas as we remember their season, win or lose.

First, the Oilers showed strength in the face of setbacks, showing that bouncing back from failures, learning from mistakes, and staying determined despite obstacles are crucial for success. Their success was built on teamwork and collaboration, highlighting the importance of working together towards common goals in our families, workplaces, and communities.

The Oilers’ adaptability and flexibility in adjusting strategies to overcome opponents remind us that adapting to change allows us to face uncertainties by grabbing new opportunities. Additionally, their unwavering commitment to achieving their goals stresses the value of wholehearted hard work. Other critical lessons from the Oilers’ season include celebrating small victories, respecting what others bring to the team, fostering belonging, and maintaining hope when things seem to be going into the tank.

As we celebrate the Oilers’ season – win or lose, I’m choosing to celebrate where they’ve come from and what they’ve achieved. It’s been one of the greatest seasons in franchise history that I can remember as an old Oilers fan.