Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Oilers – Game 6 Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers are taking on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1A) Panthers at (2P) Oilers

Stanley Cup Final, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report:

Cousins is in the Panthers lineup for the first time since Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers after being scratched the past eight games.

Forwards Verhaeghe and Bennett did not skate Friday but each is expected to play.

Oilers projected lineup

Warren Foegele — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Dylan Holloway

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Ryan McLeod — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Philip Broberg

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick

Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)

Status report

Kane, a forward, did not skate on Friday. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he is a game-time decision but likely will miss his fourth consecutive game.

