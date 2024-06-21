Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Oilers – Game 6 Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers are taking on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(1A) Panthers at (2P) Oilers
Stanley Cup Final, Game 6
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-2
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status report:
- Cousins is in the Panthers lineup for the first time since Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers after being scratched the past eight games.
- Forwards Verhaeghe and Bennett did not skate Friday but each is expected to play.
Oilers projected lineup
Warren Foegele — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Dylan Holloway
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Ryan McLeod — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Philip Broberg
Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick
Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)
Status report
- Kane, a forward, did not skate on Friday. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he is a game-time decision but likely will miss his fourth consecutive game.
