Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Oilers – Game 6 Stanley Cup Final

by

The Florida Panthers are taking on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(1A) Panthers at (2P) Oilers

Stanley Cup Final, Game 6

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-2

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk 

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Nick Cousins

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich 

Injured: None

Status report:

  • Cousins is in the Panthers lineup for the first time since Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the New York Rangers after being scratched the past eight games.
  • Forwards Verhaeghe and Bennett did not skate Friday but each is expected to play.

Oilers projected lineup

Warren Foegele — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Dylan Holloway

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Ryan McLeod — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Philip Broberg

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick

Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)

Status report

  • Kane, a forward, did not skate on Friday. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he is a game-time decision but likely will miss his fourth consecutive game.

