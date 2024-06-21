Oilers News & Rumors: Kane, Desharnais, Janmark, Draisaitl

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, the team looks to keep their season alive with a Game 6 win over the Florida Panthers on Friday night. The team is saying all the right things and the momentum seems to have swung in their favor. What lineup changes might the Oilers be looking at, if any? Could Evander Kane be among the names coming in? Meanwhile, with the NHL Draft and free agency a week away, there is talk about off-season moves, including updates on Mattias Janmark and Vincent Desharnais. Finally, is Leon Draisailt banged up? What else would explain his lack of production in the Stanley Cup Final so far?

Could Evander Kane Play in Game 6?

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said Evander Kane has looked better of late and is a game-time decision for Game 6. That doesn’t mean he’ll play, but it sounds like Kane is an option and the morning skate may have given a hint as to how the Oilers would proceed if Kane gets in.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates his first-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings with teammate Leon Draisaitl in Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Dylan Holloway was still on the ice with the scratches late in practice. That suggested maybe he was out. However, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 tweeted, “Holloway came off the ice about one minute after [Philip] Broberg from the optional, which also had [Connor] McDavid, [Corey] Perry and a few others for a short time.” He added, “Holloway is 100% playing. The extras, Desharnais, Gagner and Carrick were still on the ice 15 minutes after Holloway was one his interviews.”

Janmark Open to Team-Friendly Discount to Stay?

Per Frank Seravalli, reports are that Mattias Janmark is open to a team-friendly contract extension with the Oilers, but he wants some security. Having found his place on the team, especially on the penalty kill, the Oilers would love to keep him if the money makes sense. Janmark has earned the right to have a conversation about an extension, especially with his play and leadership in these playoffs.

Desharnais Likely to Test the Free Agent Market

Seravalli reports that Vincent Desharnais might be the opposite of Janmark. The defenseman isn’t sure what his role is on the team, even though he took major steps this season. He is an NHL defenseman, but he’s not been a regular in the final two playoff series of this year’s Stanley Cup push. He’s not playing meaningful minutes in the Stanley Cup Final, but his stability and size might make him an interesting offseason target for other teams.

The biggest issue might be that Desharnais is a late bloomer and a bit older. Now 28 years old, he may not get many opportunities to cash in as a free agent and if there is a team out there willing to give him a decent pay bump for several seasons, he’s right to consider his options. The Oilers aren’t likely to make him a huge offer considering Broberg is ready to take his next steps in the NHL.

What’s Up With Leon Draisaitl?

Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl said he isn’t pleased with his performance in the Stanley Cup Final and that he hasn’t played to his standard. Knowing he’s got a lot more to offer than he has so far this series with Florida, Draisaitl noted on Friday, “I’m excited to come into the series tonight.”

“I’m not happy where my game is at. I haven’t been able to find my game or find my legs. I have a high standard and I’m not there yet. I need to find it,” he said. There is talk that he’s dealing with some sort of nagging injury, but there’s also a feeling he could explode offensively and break out in one of these games. When asked if his struggles had to do with Panthers play/changing linemates Draisaitl said, “It has nothing to do with that. It’s on me.”