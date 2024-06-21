3 Forwards the Devils Should Reunite With

The New Jersey Devils have a lot of work to do this offseason. A disappointing season that didn’t meet expectations calls for adjustments and upgrades. One place to start is free agency. New Jersey has over $19 million in cap space to work with, and Dawson Mercer is the only high-profile player that needs a new contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald has already vocalized that he’s looking to add pretty much everywhere to his lineup, which could mean a reunion with some former Devils.

The Devils have many spots to fill up front, and this free-agency group is dominated by forwards, a couple of which have suited up for the Red and Black at one point or another in the past five years. Although players often don’t reunite with their former teams, due to term or pay, these players might want to come back for a chance at a deep run in the playoffs. Adding familiarity to the roster while also bringing in quality players would be nice. A couple of these players are experienced forwards who, for the right price, would fill out some important spots in the bottom-six and add a veteran presence.

Adam Henrique

A fan favorite returning to New Jersey would be a match made in heaven. Adam Henrique would cement his role as a third-line center and play crucial minutes on both the power play and penalty kill. In his time with the Anaheim Ducks, he proved to be a leader on and off the ice. He was an alternate captain for the Ducks and, according to StatMuse, was their leading scorer with 135 goals and 264 points in 435 games since he joined the team in 2017-18. Henrique has also been an important piece for the Edmonton Oilers in their run to the Stanley Cup Final, with six points through 14 games and averaging 14:14 a night.

The 34-year-old’s versatility to play in any situation would be perfect on a team that needs veterans in its lineup. Not only can he play center, but like veteran Erik Haula, he can also slot in at left wing if necessary. Henrique has become a grizzled veteran since he was traded from the Devils on Nov. 30, 2017. Slowly heading towards the twilight of his career, he might accept a very inexpensive cap hit to return to the Garden State. As he jokingly hinted in his goodbye post on Instagram when he was traded, “For now….. ‘It’s Over!'”

Tomáš Tatar

Tomáš Tatar had one of the best seasons in his career when he helped the Devils return to the playoffs during the 2022-23 season. In his last season in New Jersey, he was a productive forward, scoring 48 points and playing crucial minutes alongside Nico Hischier. Tatar is another versatile winger who added important secondary playmaking to the roster and could play on any line. This season, he split time between the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken and struggled to get on the scoresheet, totaling only 24 points in 70 games between the two teams, his lowest-scoring season since his rookie campaign.

Jesper Bratt, John Marino, Ryan Graves, and Tomas Tatar celebrate a goal for the New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Returning to New Jersey might be a great decision to rejuvenate the veteran’s career. He’s already shown he can play with key players on the roster and help them succeed. The 33-year-old doesn’t need to be a top-six forward as he was a season ago. As mentioned regarding Henrique, having skilled and versatile veterans who can add depth and scoring will be crucial for the Devils in their hopes of returning to the playoffs.

Tyler Toffoli

It’s hard to find a goalscorer of Tyler Toffoli’s caliber. The Devils understood the importance of acquiring him last summer before moving him at the deadline this season. Outside of last season, the Devils had not had a 30-goal scorer since Taylor Hall’s MVP campaign in 2017-18. If Toffoli had stayed with the team, he would have easily scored 30+. But between the team’s goaltending and injuries this season, the playoff success he might have brought did not come to fruition. Toffoli wanted a long-term deal before the trade deadline, which Fitzgerald was unwilling to give him. Yet, Fitzgerald admitted that he’s a player who he has an interest in the offseason if the interest is mutual.

Players rarely return to the teams that traded them, and wingers past the age of 30 mostly don’t get the long-term extensions that take them to the end of their careers. Toffoli finds himself in an interesting position heading into free agency, as many teams will want his goal-scoring ability but may not be willing to pay such a high price for such a long tenure. Many elite wingers will become free agents this summer, such as Steven Stamkos, Jake Guentzel, Sam Reinhart, and Sam Bennett. The Devils have a lot of options to try and bolster their top-six forward group if the price is right. So, the market may not be in Toffoli’s favor. If the opportunity arises, and both parties are willing, he would be a perfect fit to return to the roster.

Devils Should Look To Add Depth

All of these former Devils would bring some punch to a forward group that needs to be upgraded. Each possesses important skill sets that can aid the team in their playoff ambitions. If all of them could be brought back on team-friendly deals, it would put the team in an incredible spot heading into next season. But whether they look to bring back any of these players or not, the importance of surrounding the talented core with capable talent is paramount. If they wish to become a contender like the Florida Panthers or even the rival New York Rangers, it all starts with depth.