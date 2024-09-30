Oilers Send Top Prospect Matt Savoie to AHL, Delaying Edmonton Debut

The Edmonton Oilers made more preseason cuts on Sunday (Sept. 29), reducing the NHL team’s roster by five players. Sam O’Reilly, the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, was returned to the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), defencemen Connor Carrick and Cam Dineen were placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League (AHL), forward Seth Griffith will report to Bakersfield after being released from his professional tryout (PTO), and centre Matt Savoie was loaned to the Condors.

The latter stands out most among Edmonton’s latest round of cuts. There was a lot of excitement in Oil Country when the Oilers traded for Savoie on July 5, acquiring him from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for forwards Ryan McLeod and Tyler Tullio, and for good reason. The 20-year-old, who Buffalo selected with the ninth overall pick in 2020, oozes offensive talent and is coming off a championship run with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the 2024 Western Hockey League (WHL) playoffs after averaging more than two points per game during the 2023-24 regular season.

With excitement came expectations, and some believed Savoie could push for a spot on Edmonton’s 2024-25 season-opening roster. The St. Albert native already has NHL regular season experience, suiting up for a game with the Sabres last November.

Matt Savoie, Moose Jaw Warriors (Photo Credit: Rick Elvin)

But after four preseason appearances with the Oilers this fall, and given the circumstances in Edmonton, it’s clear that Savoie is not in the mix for a spot on this team yet.

Savoie Had Ups and Downs at Young Stars Classic

The forward’s audition started earlier this month when he attended Oilers Rookie Camp and was part of the team’s entry at the 2024 Young Stars Classic, a series of exhibition games in Penticton, B.C., featuring prospects from the Oilers, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

Savoie appeared in all three games at the Young Stars Classic, playing primarily on the wing because the Oilers had so many centres on their Rookie Camp roster. His best performance came during the Oilers’ second game, a 3-1 loss to the Flames when he set up his team’s only goal of the tournament by making a nice pass from behind the net to Carl Berglund in the slot. Overall, like many of the Oilers’ top prospects in Penticton, Savoie mixed flashes of potential with quiet stretches.

Savoie Faced Challenges as Preseason Wore On

The Oilers made sure to get a good, long look at Savoie in main camp. He’s one of only four players to suit up on each of the first four nights that the Oilers have been in action during the preseason, along with fellow forwards O’Reilly, Mike Hoffman and Noah Philp. Savoie logged 60:20 of ice time, second only to Hoffman among Oilers forwards thus far.

The 5-foot-9 centre got off to a good start in his Oilers preseason debut, a 3-2 overtime victory for the Oilers over the Jets at Rogers Place on Sept. 22. Savoie picked up an assist on the winning goal by Dineen, after making a sharp pass to spring Vasily Podkolzin on a two-on-one with the defenceman.

He was solid again the next night, despite his team losing 6-1 to the Flames in a split-squad game at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary. Savoie made a couple of nice plays on defence, and was credited with a pair of blocked shots, most among Edmonton forwards.

But as the preseason wore on and more NHL veterans started drawing into the lineups, Savoie struggled somewhat. He looked out of place at times in a 6-1 loss to the Jets at Canada Life Centre on Sept. 25 and a 5-4 win at home against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday (Sept. 28). Even so, Savoie got to play some shifts against the Kraken on a line with Edmonton’s superstar captain Connor McDavid, an indication of the potential that the Oilers see in him.

Bakersfield Is Where Savoie Belongs

Savoie’s ticket to Bakersfield should come as no surprise, especially after Edmonton’s latest game. While many who are battling for one of the last couple forward spots on the Oilers roster rose to the occasion against the Kraken – Podkolzin, Philp and Raphael Lavoie all scored, and Hoffman got an assist – Savoie was quiet except for the moments he got to skate alongside the best player on the planet.

In Buffalo, the rebuilding Sabres’ greatest priority was expediating the development of young players like Savoie. But the Oilers are a team in win-now mode and aren’t about to put a prospect on their roster just so he can learn on the job. And unlike some other aspiring Oilers on the bubble, Savoie didn’t have to clear waivers to be sent to the AHL.

Savoie is where he belongs in Bakersfield. He now has a chance to gain pro experience at a level most suitable for someone in his position. A season in the AHL will be very conducive to the 20-year-old’s development, and don’t be surprised if he becomes a big contributor with the Condors before long.

While it’s not totally out of the question that Savoie could see the bright lights of the NHL at some point in 2024-25, he’ll likely spend most if not all of this coming season in Bakersfield. And that’s not a bad thing. There is still a potentially very bright future in Edmonton for the local kid.