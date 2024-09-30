Jason Spezza Reflections on Crosby, Career & Love for Hockey

In a recent segment hosted by Ron MacLean, Pittsburgh Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza talked about his extensive career, his admiration for Sidney Crosby, and his journey through the highs and lows of the hockey world. The conversation, which took place in Sudbury, was a heartfelt exploration of Spezza’s deep respect for Crosby, his memories of playing in small Canadian towns, and the lessons he learned throughout his career (The video interview can be seen below).

The Hockeyville Connection: Early Memories in Rural Nova Scotia

Spezza’s reflections began with a trip down memory lane, recalling his participation in the inaugural Hockeyville game in Truro, Nova Scotia, back in 2006. MacLean prompted Spezza to share what it was like playing in the first-ever event of its kind.

Jason Spezza, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Spezza described the experience as “great” and emphasized how thrilling it was for players and fans. “The local fans don’t usually see NHL players up close,” he said, noting that the smaller rink in Truro created an intimate atmosphere that magnified the game’s intensity. The crowd’s proximity to the ice and the smaller-than-usual rink dimensions made the game feel even more special.

MacLean, recognizing Spezza’s leadership role as an assistant general manager now under Kyle Dubas, drew a connection between those early memories and the professional path that led him to this point. Spezza agreed, reminiscing about how northern Ontario towns like Sudbury and others offered formative experiences during his junior hockey days.

Admiration for Sidney Crosby: A Lifelong Connection

The video’s conversation shifted to Crosby, with MacLean noting Spezza’s unique relationship with him, dating back to their time on Team Canada. Spezza recalled meeting a young, eager Crosby at a World Juniors evaluation camp in 2003. “There was a very talented, curious kid around,” Spezza said of Crosby, who was then just a stick boy but already showing signs of greatness.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Over the years, their relationship grew stronger, both on and off the ice. Spezza openly admitted his admiration for Crosby. “He’s someone I admire,” Spezza said. “The dedication and what he’s done for the game is incredible.”

Spezza spoke highly of Crosby’s relentless commitment to improving his game. Whether it was training together in the summer or playing alongside each other for Team Canada, Crosby’s work ethic left a lasting impression. “Even though he’s younger than me, he’s a role model in many ways,” Spezza remarked, a testament to Crosby’s status as one of the best players of his generation.

Reflecting on Memorable Moments: From the Golden Goal to Career Highlights

MacLean shifted gears to reflect on some of Crosby’s most iconic moments, including his legendary “golden goal” for Team Canada during the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. Spezza shared his pride in seeing Crosby consistently rise to the occasion in the most significant moments, stating, “It’s only fitting that it’s Sid scoring those goals for Canada.”

Spezza’s admiration extended beyond Crosby’s on-ice achievements. He spoke about how Crosby’s influence transcends the sport itself, noting, “He is hockey in Canada,” an acknowledgment of Crosby’s status as a great player and an ambassador of the game.

The conversation also allowed Spezza to reflect on his career, which spanned over 1,200 NHL games. MacLean pointed out that Spezza had a remarkably successful career, with one of the highlights being his 94-point season as a 36-year-old—second only to Wayne Gretzky at the same age.

Jason Spezza, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Spezza smiled, appreciative of the praise. But, he quickly turned the focus back to his teams. He spoke about how proud he was of helping to change the narrative around the Ottawa Senators early in his career, taking them from a struggling franchise to a legitimate Stanley Cup contender. Although his playing days didn’t culminate in a championship, Spezza remained proud of his career, saying, “I was always obsessed with the details, trying to improve and play as long as I could.”

A Future in Management: Transitioning From Player to Leader

As the conversation wound down, MacLean touched on Spezza’s transition from player to assistant general manager, a role he now holds with the Penguins under Dubas. Spezza admitted that leaving the ice was difficult, but his passion for hockey continues to drive him in this new chapter.

“Now, I’m fueled by trying to win in management,” Spezza said, highlighting his desire to bring his competitive spirit and attention to detail to the Penguins’ front office. Reflecting on his career, he noted, “I always said they’d have to take my skates away from me,” which summed up his deep love for the game.

With his wealth of experience, both as a player and now as a leader, Spezza’s journey has come full circle—from a small-town kid playing in northern Ontario to a prominent role in one of the NHL’s most storied franchises.

The Bottom Line: Spezza’s Enduring Love for the Game

The conversation between Spezza and MacLean offered a fascinating glimpse into the mind of someone who has dedicated his life to hockey. Spezza’s admiration for Crosby, his career reflections, and his transition to management were all discussed with a sense of humility and deep respect for the game. The conversation was “so” Spezza – the player Maple Leafs fans came to know well in his time in Toronto.

For Spezza, the love for hockey remains as strong as ever, whether he’s lacing up his skates or making decisions from the front office. His personal and professional journey continues to be shaped by the values of hard work, dedication, and an unwavering passion for the sport. He said, “My love for the game never fades.”

In hockey, both Crosby and Spezza stand as shining examples of what it means to be dedicated to the game, not just for personal accolades but for the love of the sport.