Oilers Trade Evander Kane to Division Rival Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers have pulled off a cap-clearing trade on Wednesday, sending gritty forward Evander Kane to their division rival in the Vancouver Canucks. Kane broke the news on social media by posting a heartfelt note to the Oilers organization and their fans. His agent and several NHL insiders later confirmed the deal.

The NHL officially confirmed the deal about 30 minutes later. The Oilers also posted about the trade on their official website.

The Oilers Move $5.125 Million Off Their Books

Kane will be joining Vancouver without any salary retained by Edmonton. He had one year remaining on his contract with a $5.125 million cap hit and was dealt in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick originally belonging to the Ottawa Senators. The move clears significant space off the Oilers’ books as they prepare for notable salary increases this offseason.

According to Dan Milstein (Kane’s agent), three teams had expressed interest in acquiring Kane, but the Canucks ultimately landed the 32-year-old, who was eager to return home to Vancouver. Edmonton likely could have gotten a slightly better return or avoided trading Kane within their own division, but they wanted to do right by the player.

The Oilers, meanwhile, are expected to remain active. Forward Viktor Arvidsson continues to be the subject of trade talks, with Edmonton reportedly working alongside him to find a suitable landing spot. LeBrun also reports that the cap space freed by the Kane trade will primarily go toward extensions or raises for stars Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard. Expect Edmonton to imminently announce a signing for Trent Frederic, who, theoretically, could be Kane’s replacement on the team.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, Kane thanked the Oilers organization, his teammates, and the Edmonton fanbase.

“As my time with the Edmonton Oilers has now come to a close, I want to take a moment to sincerely thank the entire organization, my teammates, and the incredible community of Edmonton. Your support meant everything, and I’ll always be grateful for the chance to compete in the blue and orange.”

He expressed pride in his time at Rogers Place, highlighted the playoff memories made, and shared his excitement about joining the team he grew up watching.

“It’s an honor to play for the Canucks. I’m thrilled to represent the city I call home and join such a passionate fanbase.”

What are the Canucks Getting in the Kane Trade?

Kane is going to be motivated. He missed all of last season with an injury and returned for the NHL playoffs, helping Edmonton get to the Stanley Cup Final for a second straight season. He’s in a contract season, meaning he’ll be working his best to put up big numbers and potentially secure himself another contract.

Jun 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) checks Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the first period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

The Canucks will get a physical forward who can score. He’s not above pushing the boundaries of the rules and often takes unnecessary penalties; however, most teams don’t mind the trade-off as his game can be quite effective when he’s playing well. Ideally, he’s a top-six winger who can put up 20-25 goals. Vancouver could be losing Brock Boeser and they traded J.T. Miller. Kane’s production will become important.