Checking in on the Oilers’ 2024 NHL Draft Class

The NHL Entry Draft is June 27 and 28, but the Edmonton Oilers have limited picks. They have three selections, including a third, sixth, and seventh-round pick. Their Stanley Cup window is now, so they traded their draft capital to remain competitive. Therefore, you must hit on some of your late-round picks and draft players who will contribute down the road. With very few picks, you must make them count, especially in the later rounds. Since Edmonton only has three picks in 2025, now’s a good time to reflect on last season’s draft. It’s well-known that the Oilers have a history of poor drafting, but the 2024 Draft class is shaping up to be one of their better ones in recent memory. With that said, let’s check in on this draft class and how they fared this season.

Sam O’Reilly, C, 1st Round, 32nd Overall

Sam O’Reilly had a tremendous season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), culminating in a Memorial Cup championship. He recorded 71 points in 62 regular-season games, which was third on the team. He also added 22 points in 17 playoff games, and another five in the Memorial Cup.

The Oilers took a gamble when they traded their 2025 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Flyers for the 32nd pick in 2024 and selected O’Reilly. He’s a defensive, two-way centre with offensive instincts and a nose for the net. He’s the net front presence on the power play and is an effective penalty killer. His style of play will translate well to the NHL level, and he’s not far away from becoming an impactful third-line centre. The Toronto native signed his three-year entry-level contract in October.

Eemil Vinni, G, 2nd Round, 64th Overall

Eemil Vinni was the number one ranked European goaltender ahead of the 2024 Draft, but didn’t play much during the 2024-25 season because he underwent back surgery before his selection. He played one game on loan with Jokipojat Joensuu of Mestis, the second tier of Finnish professional hockey, posting a 2.79 goals-against average (GAA) and .893 save percentage (SV%). He also played seven games with HIFK U20 in the U20 SM-sarja, Finland’s premier junior hockey league, posting a 2.02 GAA and .910 SV%. The 6-foot-3 netminder also played one game with HIFK Liiga, the top Finnish league, but didn’t fare well, allowing three goals on eight shots in 31:38. The 19-year-old will likely start the 2025-26 season in the second tier.

Connor Clattenburg, LW, 5th Round, 160th Overall

After their second-round selection, Edmonton didn’t pick again until Round 5, where they selected Connor Clattenburg. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder was the captain of the Flint Firebirds of the OHL, posting 35 points in 46 games with 108 penalty minutes. He’s a gritty player who’s not afraid to mix it up with his opponents. He also played one game with the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers‘ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, and is expected to play there full-time next season. Edmonton inked him to his three-year entry-level contract in December, and he has NHL potential, likely as a fourth-line player.

Albin Sundin, D, 6th Round, 183rd Overall

The Oilers drafted right-shot, Swedish defenceman Albin Sundin with the 183rd pick. He’s a two-way, defensive defenceman not known for his offence. He didn’t record a point in 25 games with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), the country’s best league. The 6-foot-2 blueliner was also loaned to AIK in the HockeyAllsvenskan league, their second-highest league, where he registered one goal and nine points in 17 games. The 20-year-old will continue playing in Sweden during the 2025-26 season and is still unsigned by the Oilers.

Dalyn Wakely, C, 6th Round, 192nd Overall

Dalyn Wakely had 104 points in 66 games for the North Bay Battalion in the OHL during the 2023-24 season, which prompted Edmonton to draft him 192nd overall. He was traded to the Barrie Colts and followed that up with 58 points in 55 games as an overaged player. The 6-foot-1, 198-pounder battles hard and brings physicality to the lineup. He also impressed at the Oilers’ 2024 Young Stars Classic. The coveted right-shot centre has committed to the University of Massachusetts Lowell in the NCAA for the 2025-26 season, and is still unsigned by the Oilers. Hopefully, he continues his development by playing against tougher competition in college.

William Nicholl, C, 7th Round, 196th Overall

O’Reilly’s teammate in London, William Nicholl, also had a productive season. He recorded 21 goals and 57 points in 66 regular-season games. For a seventh-round pick, those numbers are impressive. The left-shot centre had 20 points in 65 games the season prior, nearly tripling his point total. The 6-foot, 184-pounder added eight points in 17 playoff games, but zero in the Memorial Cup.

William Nicholl, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

The Oilers are in win-now mode, so it’s important to find quality prospects late in the draft, and hopefully, they found one here. Nicholl is a high-energy, physical, and relentless forechecker who wins puck battles and excels along the boards, a skill that Edmonton struggled with against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final. He has NHL potential and could be a “diamond in the rough” find for the organization. They need some of these late-round picks to pan out. He’s currently unsigned and has one more season of junior eligibility left, so expect him to remain in the OHL.

Bauer Berry, D, 7th Round, 218th Overall

With the Oilers’ last pick, they selected defenceman Bauer Berry 218th overall. The 6-foot-4, 198-pound blueliner had one goal and seven points in 58 games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League (USHL), helping Muskegon win its first-ever Clark Cup championship this past season. The North Dakota native is a physical, defensive defenceman, so his offensive numbers aren’t good, but they don’t need to be. He knows his role, and he fills it. The left-shot defenceman has committed to the NCAA’s University of St. Thomas for the 2025-26 season. He remains unsigned by the Oilers organization.

Overall, this is a promising draft class, and a few players have NHL potential. Some will continue their development in the NCAA, two will likely return to junior, and one will begin their professional career in the AHL. In contrast, the European prospects will continue to play in their home countries. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your draft content and throughout the offseason.