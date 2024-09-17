5 Oilers Prospects Who Made Impression at 2024 Young Stars Classic

On Monday (Sept. 16), the 2024 edition of the Young Stars Classic wrapped up at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C. It is an annual four-team event featuring the top prospects of the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, and Vancouver Canucks organizations.

After losing 2-0 to the Jets Rookies on Monday, the Oilers Rookies finished the round-robin tournament with a 0-3-0 record. They also were beaten by the Flames Rookies, 3-1 on Saturday (Sept. 14), and the Canucks Rookies, 2-0 on Friday (Sept. 13).

While fans shouldn’t make too much of the results, seeing the Oilers Rookies score just once in 180 minutes of hockey certainly isn’t going to ease the minds of those who are concerned that Edmonton’s prospect pool is lacking depth.

That said, there were a handful of Oilers prospects that stood out during the 2024 Young Stars Classic. Here’s a look at five who made positive impressions in Penticton.

Carl Berglund

Centre Carl Berglund, who signed a two-year entry-level contract (ELC) with Edmonton in 2023 and split last season between the American Hockey League (AHL) and ECHL, was the only player to score for the Oilers Rookies in Penticton.

The 24-year-old got his team on the board at 16:02 of the first period against the Flames Rookies, going to the slot where he took a feed from Matthew Savoie and fired the puck past Flames netminder Waltteri Ignatjew.

Unfortunately, Berglund’s tournament came to an early end against the Jets Rookies on Monday, as he left the game and did not return after being hit by Mark Liwiski in the opening minutes of the first period.

Nathaniel Day

Each of the three goalies on the Oilers Rookies roster was given the opportunity to play an entire game, and while none played poorly, it was easily Nathaniel Day that had the finest performance.

Against the Canucks Rookies, Day stopped 28 of 30 shots, including several high-danger chances. The 19-year-old didn’t get a lot of help from his defence, and often found himself under siege, particularly late in the game when the Oilers took risks to generate scoring opportunities.

Day, who Edmonton picked 184th overall at the 2023 NHL Draft, demonstrated strong positioning and made good use of his 6-foot-3 frame to cover the net.

William Nicholl

Edmonton selected two London Knights forwards at the 2024 NHL Draft, first drafting Sam O’Reilly in Round 1, with the 32nd overall pick, then taking William Nicholl 164 picks later, in the seventh round. Both were in the lineup for the Oilers Rookies, and while O’Reilly had his moments, it might have been the latter of the two who was consistently better over the course of three games at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Sam O’Reilly, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Nicholls’ game is one built on fundamentals. He’s a great skater who always seems to know where to be on the ice and makes the right reads.

The 6-foot-0 winger created turnovers, battled for pucks, got in front of shots and used his stick effectively. He also dished out a couple beautiful passes to create chances for his teammates. It’s hard to think of something he didn’t do at some point over the three games, outside of getting on the scoresheet, which could be said for nearly every Oilers prospect in Penticton.

Dalyn Wakely

Dalyn Wakely, who Edmonton drafted 192nd overall in June, showed himself to be a multi-faceted forward who could potentially be used in a scoring, checking, or energy role.

The 20-year-old probably should have had a point or two at the Young Stars Classic, as he created offensive opportunities for both himself and his teammates. The 198-pound centre used his body to win puck battles and wasn’t afraid to mix it up. In fact, he seems to kind of enjoy a little bit of the rough stuff.

Wakely’s best game was probably against the Canucks Rookies. Interestingly, he was part of the Canucks roster at the Young Stars Classic last September, but never signed with Vancouver and went back into the NHL Draft this year.

Max Wanner

Among the eight blueliners on the Oilers Rookies roster, Max Wanner was the only one with pro experience, and it showed early in the Young Stars Classic. The 21-year-old is coming off a full season in the AHL, played with smarts and composure against the Canucks Rookies, and was arguably the Oilers’ best player on Friday.

"I'm in a position where I can maybe make a bit bigger of an impact than I have the last few years."



Defenceman Max Wanner spoke with #Oilers media about what his mindset is heading into main camp next week.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/N6g5JNA4ca — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 15, 2024

The 6-foot-3 defenceman impacted the game physically, landing a number of hits and separating opponents from the puck. Wanner, who was drafted at No. 212 by the Oilers in the 2021 NHL Draft, also was a threat offensively, getting pucks on net, and showing ability to both start and lead the rush.

Select players from the Oilers Rookies roster will be invited to attend the Oilers 2024 Training Camp, and it’s a pretty safe bet that Wanner will be among them. With competition wide open for a spot as Edmonton’s seventh rearguard and possibly even on the team’s third defensive pairing, he is a player that Oilers fans will be watching with great intrigue when the NHL preseason starts next week.