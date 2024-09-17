Colorado Avalanche 2024-25 Player Projections: Mikko Rantanen

The Colorado Avalanche find themselves at a critical juncture. The window for contention is narrowing with each passing year and salary cap complication. That said, with Hart Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon, former Norris and Conn Smythe Trophy winner Cale Makar, and a strong core in place, the Avalanche are always dangerous.

An integral part of that core is forward Mikko Rantanen. He has quietly been one of the NHL’s best and most productive wingers since entering the league, the nondescript partner in crime to MacKinnon. What can we anticipate from him in the coming season?

How 2023-24 Went

Rantanen had a banner year in 2022-23. He reached the 50-goal (55), 100-point (105) plateau for the first time in his career. It was his third consecutive season in which he managed to improve his point total.

Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a first period goal against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Five of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 2023-24 season was just as good for Rantanen. Though he managed 42 goals in comparison, he achieved a career-best 62 assists. His 104 points were good for eighth in the NHL (where he finished the previous season), putting him ahead of the likes of William Nylander, Sidney Crosby, and Kirill Kaprizov.

Rantanen has established himself among the handful of the best right wingers in the league, though he can move to center when pressed. He quietly does everything right and has for years.

What the Avalanche Need From Him

To remain himself more than anything else. Any of the best-case scenarios for the team this season will have Rantanen at the center of it all. Offensively, he and MacKinnon make the team go and they are one of the most dynamic duos in the NHL.

Rantanen averaged a career-high 22:54 time on ice during 2023-24, and is more important to the team now than at any point in his career. He even wins better than 50% of his faceoffs (53.8%), adding to his overall versatility.

At 27 years old, Rantanen just needs to remain healthy. He hasn’t dealt with a significant injury in his career to date, playing in 75-82-80 games over the last three seasons. He is as much of a dependable rock for the Avalanche as MacKinnon is.

2024-25 Projection

Look for more of the same this coming season. If anything, look for a slight jump in his stats since he’s playing for a new deal. The prospect of a new contract has created some interesting and productive seasons before. With a player the caliber of Rantanen, that could mean a top-five finish in league scoring.

Valeri Nichushkin of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates with Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen after scoring a goal in the second period of Game Four of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

Expect Rantanen to improve on his 15.5% shooting percentage from a season ago (he was better than that in five other seasons) and get back over the 50-goal hump. He and MacKinnon should become the first teammates in Avalanche history to have back-to-back-to-back 100-point seasons. A line of 55-65-120 isn’t out of the realm of possibility, especially with a new deal on the line.

A Critical Time for Rantanen and the Avalanche

The Avalanche face a critical point for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup in 2022. They have lost several key pieces, some of whom may return, others due to free agency or trades. The top six is as thin as it has been in recent memory.

If the Avalanche have a hope of contention, they need their stallions to be better than ever this season. MacKinnon and Rantanen have lived up to every ounce of the hype so far, and there’s no reason to expect anything else.