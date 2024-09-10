3 Best-Case Scenarios for the Colorado Avalanche in 2024-25

One of the more intriguing teams in the NHL for the coming season may be the Colorado Avalanche. We are just two seasons removed from the Avalanche lifting the Stanley Cup for the third time, a dominant campaign from start to finish.

Cap problems are tough enough for teams like this, but the Avalanche have faced a number of challenges. Gabriel Landeskog’s knee injury, the suspension of Valeri Nichushkin, and the trade of Bowen Byram for Casey Mittelstadt created a much different landscape for the team.

We could spend time talking about the question marks and the negative aspects facing the team, but let’s keep it positive. Instead, let’s take a look at the three best possible scenarios the Avalanche could see come to fruition.

Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin Return

The elephant in the room – or elephants, as it were – is the potential return of Landeskog and Nichushkin. Landeskog hasn’t been on the ice since hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2022, and Nichushkin’s sudden departure in the middle of the playoffs sent shockwaves through the franchise.

There is still no definitive return set for Landeskog. He’s hopeful to be back this season and his addition would be massive for an Avalanche top six that desperately needs him. His leadership and grit would be sorely welcome.

Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Nichushkin, meanwhile, has a number of hurdles to clear before he can return. Getting him back, either on his own or in addition to Landeskog, would give the Avalanche a very good top six. He led the team in goals when he was suspended last season, so his size, physicality, and goal scoring presence would be a massive boost for the Avs.

Casey Mittelstadt Has a Career Year

The trade that brought Casey Mittelstadt to town was seemingly productive for both the Avalanche and the Buffalo Sabres. After getting off to a slow start, he finished the regular season with 10 points in 18 games before chipping in nine points in 11 playoff games.

Mittelstadt bears perhaps the closest watch. Some feel that this could be a breakout year for him, establishing himself as the clear No. 2 center behind Nathan MacKinnon. Over the past two seasons, he has developed into a solid, reliable 55–60-point player. Taking that next step would be massive for the Avalanche.

Being on a better overall team will certainly benefit Mittelstadt. If he can get powerplay time with MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar, it will only push his totals further.

Alex Georgiev Takes the Next Step

Alex Georgiev is about as solid a goaltender as it gets in the NHL. Over the past two seasons, he has started 124 games, winning 78 of them. His numbers have been solid, and he has been a steadying presence in the Avalanche crease. Justus Annunen might be the future, but Georgiev is the present.

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The one knock on him is that he hasn’t been spectacular, especially when the playoffs roll around. He was perhaps slightly above average in the second-round playoff loss to the Dallas Stars a year ago. That might be fine in most years, but he needed to be better, especially with the loss of Nichushkin to suspension.

This is a contract season for Georgiev and the Avalanche will be depending on him even more. Though it is a bit unrealistic to say that he’ll contend for the Vezina Trophy, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the 27-year-old netminder turn in the best season of his career to date. That alone could make the Avalanche a team to reckon with.

A Lot of Potential for the Avalanche

At the end of the day, the Avalanche should be a contender for the Stanley Cup. Their core of MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Makar is as good as anyone’s, it’s just a matter of getting the complementary pieces into place.

A return of two of their best wingers, the elevation of Mittelstadt, and a standout season from Georgiev could be the recipe the team has been looking for. If everything falls into place, it wouldn’t be outrageous to think that the Avalanche could hoist the Cup once again.