Is the Avalanche’s Future in Net Justus Annunen?

Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Colorado Avalanche have no questions in net. The starter will be Alexandar Georgiev, who has undoubtedly one of the best-valued contracts on the team. Past this season, however, there are doubts about what the future between the pipes will be for the Avalanche.

Georgiev will be due a hefty raise on his current deal and the Avalanche already have cap constrictions to deal with. Finding good value between the pipes may become priority going into the 2025-26 season. That is where backup Justus Annunen comes into the equation.

The 2024-25 Season

Anyone looking to get a glimpse into the future may be disappointed by the coming season. Annunen will be the backup and Georgiev is set to become the workhorse once again. He has started 62 games in each of the past two seasons, and there are no indications anything will change for the 2024-25 season.

Annunen started just 14 games in 2023-24, an admittedly small sample size. Even still, he posted an 8-4-1 record, had a .921 save percentage (SV%), and sported a strong 2.25 goals against average (GAA.) The Avalanche hope those are signs of progression as they face tough decisions in the near future.

Getting a longer glimpse of Annunen may see him start a few more games, but the Avalanche are also attempting to contend. Going away from their proven starter for an extended period could be risky, particularly in a tough Central Division featuring the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets.

The Case for Annunen

The Avalanche will have a critical decision to make in 2025 when they choose between Annunen and Georgiev. Though neither is exactly a franchise goaltender, it is hard to walk away from a proven regular-season commodity like Georgiev. Still, there are a few factors on the side of going with Annunen for the short term.

Cost Control

The Avalanche are already facing a multitude of tough decisions without factoring in a new deal for superstar winger Mikko Rantanen. Finding value in any part of the roster will be crucial for the front office, especially in an effort to extend the contention window. Annunen fits that bill.

Annunen will make just $837,000 each of the next two seasons. It would be hard to find a better value than that for a starting goaltender. If he plays well over the next two campaigns, then there will be the natural issue of what to do with him, but let’s not put the cart ahead of the horse.

The nearly $3 million in savings versus the $3.4 million the team is currently paying Georgiev would give the Avalanche a little more flexibility. That might mean the difference between standing pat or adding a critical piece when the trade deadline rolls around.

Plug-and-Play

With all due respect to both Georgiev and Annunen, the focal point of the Avalanche is not in net. The team thrives because of the dynamic abilities of its leaders. Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar are the pillars of the franchise and the reason for most of the success the team has had recently.

With players like that in town, the goal is to put complementary pieces around them. The defense is also pretty strong with Devon Toews and Sam Girard, plus potential reclamation projects in Oliver Kylington and Erik Brannstrom waiting in the wings.

Those big names’ plaay can make up for a lack of efficiency elsewhere. Annunen won’t be counted upon to steal games, but rather simply to not give them away. Comparing the goaltending position to Grant Fuhr’s heyday with the Edmonton Oilers may be a bit lofty, but the idea is generally the same.

A Lack of Options on the Market

Assuming the Avalanche want to keep Georgiev in town but can’t arrive at a deal, the potential options out there are not plentiful. Ignore the big names like Igor Shesterkin and Linus Ullmark because they’ll likely stay where they are and are far too expensive as it is.

You then start getting into solid starters like Adin Hill, Ville Husso, Frederik Andersen, and Anton Forsberg. One of them could be had at a relatively team-friendly deal but then the Avs would be basically overpaying for a platoon goaltender as they would want to give Annunen a larger platform.

A cheaper, veteran backup like Kaapo Kahkonen, Jack Campbell, or David Rittich might make more sense for simply filling out the roster. Bringing in a guy like that would almost certainly mean that Annunen is “the man” for 2025-26. If the Avalanche had more flexibility, going after a guy like Hill could make sense but the rest of the salary structure makes that tough.

Starting Job Likely Annunen’s To Lose in 2025-26

With all due respect to Annunen, the Avalanche may go with him simply because he’s the cheapest available option. In limited duty, he has been quite sharp – 8-4-1 with a 2.25 GAA and .928 SV% in 2023-24 – but that sample size is far too small to trust.

Annunen has shown enough to be given a chance to take on the starting job. A veteran backup makes sense to have in the fold, but the 2025-26 starting job is likely Annunen’s to lose. The Avalanche hope they have found a diamond in the rough who can take on the challenge.