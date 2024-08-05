Alexandar Georgiev Is One of Avalanche’s Best Values

It wasn’t all that long ago that the Colorado Avalanche were on top of the hockey world. Two seasons can change a lot and things are certainly a lot different in the Mile High City. Much of the vaunted depth that fueled that championship run has moved on to greener pastures.

Such are the challenges of a Stanley Cup champion. Finding value becomes imperative as the most important players earn fat new deals as a reward. As the Avalanche pursue their fourth Stanley Cup, finding those value players will be even more important. For that reason, Alexandar Georgiev is among the most valuable players on the roster.

The Importance of Finding Value

Being a contender for the Stanley Cup year after year requires a bit of luck – avoiding injuries, getting big names back on team-friendly deals – but it also requires finding value where other teams cannot. The uncertainty surrounding winger Valeri Nichushkin only furthers the need to find value additions.

Nathan MacKinnon’s extension is costly and so too will Mikko Rantanen’s eventual new deal. A second strong season from Jonathan Drouin will require a big decision regarding his future. In the short term, that leaves Georgiev as one of the most valuable deals on the Avalanche roster.

Why Alexandar Georgiev Is So Valuable

Georgiev’s value to the Avalanche is three-fold. While he may not have been a difference-maker in the playoff loss to the Dallas Stars, he does bring a lot to the table for the Avalanche. Here are the biggest reasons why his current deal is such a valuable one.

He’s a Workhorse

Perhaps the most valuable aspect of Georgiev is his ability to take the lion’s share of starts. The Avalanche appear content with Justus Annunen as the backup with some even feeling that he could be a potential breakout player in 2024-25. But for the time being, Georgiev is the guy, and he will be the starter the vast majority of the time.

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Georgiev has started 124 games over the past two seasons, finishing just behind Juuse Saros (64 starts) for the league lead. If he finds his 2022-23 form or Annunen struggles, it may not be out of the realm of possibility to see Georgiev hit the 70-start mark.

He seems to be more comfortable taking on the bulk of the starts and consistency is always a good thing. There is no indication that Georgiev will take a significant reduction in starts in 2024-25, either.

Team-Friendly Deal

Granted, this is the final year of his deal, but it has been helpful for the Avalanche. In 2022, Georgiev signed a three-year, $10.2 million pact with the Avalanche. He will count for just $3.4 million against the cap this year, making him a steal given how many starts he will take on.

For the 2024-25 season, his cap hit is 27th in the NHL. Names like Spencer Knight ($4.5 million), Robin Lehner ($5 million), and Carey Price ($10.5 million) have either been injured or relegated to backup roles yet have a higher cap hit this season.

The championship window in Colorado will remain open with the trio of MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Cale Makar in town. That said, it is value deals like these that will make the biggest difference in the team’s pursuit of another title.

He’s at His Peak

For the first five seasons of his career, Georgiev was nothing more than a solid backup with potential for the New York Rangers. Given the fact that they have arguably the best goaltender in the league in Igor Shesterkin, it is easy to understand why Georgiev couldn’t grab more starts.

Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since coming to Colorado, he has taken his game to a new level. In both seasons as a starter, Georgiev has started 62 games. He went 40-16-6 in his first season and 38-18-5 in his second. His save percentage (SV%) and goals-against average (GAA) took a hit in 2023-24 but he has proven that he has top-guy potential, earning Vezina Trophy votes in 2022-23.

At 27 years old, he is entering his physical prime. A third season as “the guy” in Denver could see him take his game to the next level. If he can get closer to the .918 SV% and 2.53 GAA of 2022-23, the Avalanche could get back to the top of a brutally tough Central Division this season.

What Does the Future Hold?

Because of the cap situation in Colorado, the need to find a top-six winger, and Rantanen’s looming extension, there are real concerns that this may be the final year for Georgiev in Colorado. He’s due for a raise on his $3.4 million cap hit, especially if he turns out another 35-win, 60-start season.

Unless the team can find value in his contract once again, they may turn to Annunen or a cheap free agent to fill the void. If Georgiev can take a step forward and be more than just a solid goaltender, he will give Avalanche brass a lot to think about during the offseason.