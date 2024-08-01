Every NHL Team’s Breakout Candidate in 2024-25

The biggest moves of the 2024 offseason have passed and the 2024-25 season is close to two months away, meaning it is the perfect time to start predicting how each NHL team will perform. Every season comes with countless shocking results and breakout stars. This season is expected to be no different as the caliber of skill in the league is at an all-time high. While it is obvious Connor McDavid and Cale Makar will continue their stardom, who are the lesser-known players poised to break out?

Anaheim Ducks – Mason McTavish

Mason McTavish was selected with the third overall pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 Draft but is yet to find his groove on the scoresheet. His 19 goals and 42 points in 64 games last season are admirable, but it is clear his offensive potential is far from reached. As the main engine behind Frank Vatrano’s breakout 37 goals last season, McTavish has already demonstrated an ability to lead a line in the NHL. This season, he could be in line to join the premier tier of young forwards, raising his point production to around or above a point per game.

Boston Bruins – Justin Brazeau

Justin Brazeau was relatively unknown by hockey fans last season given his undrafted status. The 26-year-old was a midseason call-up for the Boston Bruins, scoring five goals and two assists in 19 regular season games. He also scored a goal and tallied an assist in nine playoff games.

Brazeau will not develop into a top-six scorer, but his playstyle is very well-suited for the Bruins’ bottom-six. With a full training camp and preseason, he could develop into a permanent member of the bottom six as a valuable point producer and physical two-way winger.

Buffalo Sabres – Zach Benson

Zach Benson was arguably a top-five prospect heading into the 2023 Draft but fell due to concerns with his 5-foot-9 frame. However, he immediately proved the doubters wrong, debuting at 18 years old and scoring 11 goals and 30 points for the Buffalo Sabres as a rookie.

Benson is an elite playmaker with strong edgework, competitiveness, and hands. He can play both left wing and center and can lead the offensive rush from anywhere on the ice. A breakout is inevitable for the highly skilled teenager, with the only question being when. The Sabres are hopeful to break their 13-season playoff drought this season, and Benson could be a key factor behind the team’s success.

Calgary Flames – Kevin Bahl

Kevin Bahl is a left-handed defenseman who was acquired by the Calgary Flames from the New Jersey Devils in the Jacob Markstrom trade earlier this offseason. Bahl is just 24 years old and has already played 148 NHL games where he has four goals and 25 points. Impressively, he did all this with a limited role in New Jersey due to the team’s abundance of defensemen.

Bahl has an average ice time just north of 16 minutes per game over his career, a metric that is bound to increase with the Flames. The team has depleted its defensive core with the departures of Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Oliver Kylington, meaning Bahl could land atop the depth chart among defensemen. As well, his competition for a top-four role is Jake Bean, Joel Hanley, Danill Miromanov, Nikita Okhotiuk, and Brayden Pachal, meaning he will not have a very difficult path to earning more responsibility.

Carolina Hurricanes – Jack Drury

With the Carolina Hurricanes losing key forwards Jake Guentzel, Teuvo Teravainen, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Stefan Noesen this offseason, Jack Drury is in a great position to earn a heightened role. He had great analytics and production last season despite being a permanent member of the bottom six, so increased opportunities are all holding him back from developing into a top-six center.

Drury played just over 12 minutes per night last season, but still scored eight goals and 27 points in 74 games. He also scored a goal and four assists in 11 playoff games. While he is likely to remain in the Hurricanes’ middle-six, he could see more time on the powerplay, allowing him to reach his offensive potential of 20+ goals and 40+ points.

Chicago Blackhawks – Lukas Reichel

Lukas Reichel is a very promising young player who has struggled to translate his talent to the scoresheet in the NHL. The 22-year-old has scored 21 goals and 59 points across his past 65 American Hockey League (AHL) games but had just five goals and 16 points in 65 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season. He did score seven goals and 15 points in 23 NHL games in the 2022-23 season, but his disappointing production last season erases any previous success.

Despite his struggles last season, Reichel is poised to break out this season if he can earn an NHL roster spot out of camp. The Blackhawks brought in multiple impactful free agents, meaning even if he plays in the bottom six, he could suit up alongside someone like Nick Foligno, Andreas Athanasiou, or Ilya Mikheyev. If the former first-round pick wants to unleash his potential, this season is the time to do it.

Colorado Avalanche – Justun Annunen

Even though Alexander Georgiev was not a liability in net last season, the Colorado Avalanche are still searching for goaltending stability. Luckily, Justus Annunen is here. The 6-foot-4 netminder went 8-4-1 with a 2.25 goals against average (GAA), a .928 save percentage (SV%), and 11.5 goals saved above expected (GSAx) last season, according to MoneyPuck. While this is a short sample size, he has proven he can succeed in the NHL, paving the way to take over as the team’s starter if Georgiev has a rough stretch.

Columbus Blue Jackets – Dmitri Voronkov

Dmitri Voronkov had a strong rookie campaign last season, scoring 18 goals and 34 points in 74 games. However, he did all of this under a makeshift coaching staff, inconsistent linemates, and around just 13 minutes per night. With 20.8 expected goals, 1.24 expected goals per 60 minutes, and just seven powerplay points, his production is bound to increase. He is an extremely skilled goalscorer, so a consistent role in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ top-six with a new coaching staff is bound to see him hit the 20-goal at the very least, with 30 goals well in the realm of possibilities.

Dallas Stars – Thomas Harley

Thomas Harley made a significant impact on the Dallas Stars’ blueline last season, but there’s still untapped potential. His 15 goals and 47 points in 79 games highlight his offensive skills, despite limited ice time and inconsistent linemates. Although his point production dipped in the playoffs, he played nearly three more minutes per game.

Playoff performance often reflects a head coach’s trust, and Harley’s increased role despite lower production shows Peter DeBoer believes in him. Reuniting with his playoff partner Miro Heiskanen this season could help Harley become one of the NHL’s top defensemen in both point production and defensive reliability.

Detroit Red Wings – Simon Edvinsson

Outside of Moritz Seider, the Detroit Red Wings’ defensive core is one of the weakest in the NHL. With Simon Edvinsson ready to step up, he will be crucial in helping the team push for the playoffs.

Edvinsson may start the season on the third pair, but he’s likely to finish in Detroit’s top four, possibly even on the top pairing. He offers a complete package, with strong offensive production and one of the best defensive skill sets among prospects. While it’s unfair to set specific scoring expectations, Edvinsson’s breakout will be best measured by his role in the team’s defense. If he can secure a top-pairing spot by season’s end, it will show he has developed into the player the team needs.

Edmonton Oilers – Dylan Holloway

Dylan Holloway is an obvious candidate for this list given his impressive toolset but lack of production. He saw a handful of different linemates across his 38 games last season but will hopefully find stability with the Edmonton Oilers strengthened bottom six this season. Ideally alongside Adam Henrique and Connor Brown, Holloway will most definitely hit 10 points in a season for the first time in his career. From there, some time on the powerplay could lead him to a 20+ goal, 20+ assist season if all goes right. On such a powerhouse forward core, ice time is earned, not given, but Holloway is well-equipped to handle the adversity.

Florida Panthers – Adam Boqvist

Given just about every player on the Florida Panthers broke out last season en route to their Stanley Cup victory, finding a breakout candidate is difficult. Both AJ Greer and Spencer Knight make sense, but perhaps nobody is a better fit for the nomination than recently signed free-agent defenseman Adam Boqvist.

Adam Boqvist, Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Boqvist was a 2018 first-round pick by the Blackhawks, traded to the Blue Jackets for Seth Jones, then bought out this offseason. The soon-to-be 24-year-old is highly skilled but struggled to develop in the chaotic Blue Jackets organization. However, the Panthers have a knack for maximizing the performance of their depth defensemen, so Boqvist might unlock some of his untapped potential as he evolves into a reliable bottom-four defenseman.

Los Angeles Kings – Warren Foegele

The Los Angeles Kings signed Warren Foegele to a three-year deal this offseason. He may not be the flashiest free agent, but he fills a very clear need in the forward core. At the introduction of Jim Hiller as head coach, the team highlighted a need for physicality in the forward core. Foegele helps solve that problem by being the player who is not afraid to be gritty around the crease. He does not solve the need for top-end scoring, but he will help his linemates find an extra few goals this season.

Montreal Canadiens – Kaiden Guhle

The Montreal Canadiens have recently extended defenseman Kaiden Guhle to a six-year contract extension. The 22-year-old defenseman was one of the team’s top performers last season, finishing the season second on the team in blocked shots (178), third in average ice time (20:51), and eighth in assists.

Related: Montreal Canadiens Extend Kaien Guhle to Six-Year Deal

Guhle was a key player in the young defense core, which led to inevitable fatigue and mistakes. However, he showed significant growth over the season, and his strong finish is very promising. He recorded seven points in his final seven games, including a three-point performance against the Seattle Kraken. It’s tough to define what a breakout would look like for Guhle, but don’t be surprised if he surpasses 10 goals and 40 points while providing impressive defense.

Minnesota Wild – Marco Rossi

The Minnesota Wild have plenty of talent among their wingers, defensemen, and goaltenders, but they lack top-end center talent. Marco Rossi is poised to fill that gap. The 22-year-old center scored 21 goals and 40 points last season, yet his potential is much higher. With likely linemates in Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello, Rossi is likely to set career highs in every offensive category, aiming for a 25+ goal, 60+ point season.

Nashville Predators – Cody Glass

The Nashville Predators had a very busy offseason, bringing in three of the top free agents. While these moves are exciting, winning requires more than just a few standout players, making Cody Glass one of the team’s underrated yet crucial pieces.

Once fighting for an NHL spot, Glass’ valuable contributions and versatility in the bottom six could lead to a breakout season. His four goals in his final eight games last season showcased why he was a first-round pick and he will continue providing value in the team’s bottom six. In addition to his defensive abilities, do not be surprised if he has a bit of an offensive resurgence with a 10+ goal, 25+ point campaign.

New York Rangers – Braden Schneider

With the New York Rangers shopping their captain, Jacob Trouba, this offseason, there will inevitably be tension in the organization. While this is an unfortunate circumstance to be in, it does pave the way for Braden Schneider to break out.

Schneider, a 2020 first-round pick by the Rangers, is a right-handed defenseman, just like Trouba. He has sat on the third pairing for his entire 206-game career due to the team’s strong defensive core.

Braden Schneider, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Schneider’s five goals and 19 points in under 16 minutes of average ice time last season were impressive, so an increased even-strength role with the possibility of powerplay time this season could see him quickly develop into one of the team’s top defensemen.

New York Islanders – Anthony Duclair

The New York Islanders do not have many breakout candidates this season due to the entirety of the roster having already hit their primes or recently broken out. However, despite having a career-high of 31 goals in a season, Anthony Duclair is a breakout candidate due to his likely role on the team’s top line.

The Islanders have struggled to cement Mat Barzal’s linemates throughout his career, but the additions of Bo Horvat and now Duclair may form one of the best lines in the NHL. The speed, skill, and upside among the three forwards are palpable, and a 30+ goal, 60+ point season is very likely for Duclair.

New Jersey Devils – Simon Nemec

Simon Nemec was selected second overall by the New Jersey Devils in the 2022 Draft. He scored three goals and 19 points in 60 NHL games after beginning last season in the AHL. He will have a tough path to earning more ice time with Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce ahead of him on the depth chart, but he is too skilled to remain on the bottom pair. He may take a few more seasons to reach his prime, but it is hard to imagine he does not vastly improve his production from last season.

Ottawa Senators – Shane Pinto

After missing the first half of last season due to a suspension, center Shane Pinto is set to break out for the Ottawa Senators this year. Despite not practicing with the team for months, he scored nine goals and 27 points in 41 games with limited powerplay time. The team aims to improve its overall performance, and elevating Pinto to a permanent top-six role could be the key to pushing them into the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

Philadelphia Flyers – Cam York

The Philadelphia Flyers have one of the worst defense cores in the NHL, but that cannot be blamed on Cam York. The 23-year-old defenseman was a first-round pick by the club in the 2019 Draft and had 10 goals and 30 points in 82 games last season. He trailed only Travis Sanheim in average ice time (22:37) and was a staple on the powerplay and penalty kill.

York averaged over 20 minutes per game for the first time in his career last season, and it was the first time he played over 55 NHL games in a season. He has gone from fighting for a spot in the NHL to being one of the Flyers’ top defensemen, and next season should see him finally breakthrough on the scoresheet. His goal total is unlikely to increase by much, if at all, but his overall point production and efficiency will improve.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Drew O’Connor

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Drew O’Connor has not had a lengthy career, but he has been very effective. The 26-year-old scored 16 goals and 33 points last season, including 23.4 expected goals, all while playing just 12 minutes all season on the power play. He is 6-foot-3, plays a well-rounded game, and with the departure of multiple wingers, do not be surprised if he finds an elevated role and sets career highs in each offensive category. Depending on his linemates and special teams usage, a 20+ goal, 45+ point season is obtainable.

San Jose Sharks – Ty Emberson

The San Jose Sharks roster is infused with veteran leadership, youth, and reclamation projects. While they have multiple breakout candidates, nobody is better situated than defenseman, Ty Emberson. The 6-foot-2, 24-year-old played just 30 games last season, scoring a goal and nine assists. However, this season should be even better given his situation.

The Sharks have a depleted defense core, especially on the right side. Emberson will be given every opportunity to become a top-four defenseman early on, and with the team once again expected to be bottom feeders, there will be no expectations or stress. For someone fighting to prove his worth in the NHL, Emberson is in the best situation of anyone on the Sharks to cement a lengthy NHL career, meaning a breakout season feels inevitable.

Seattle Kraken – Shane Wright

The Kraken have been patient with Shane Wright throughout his development, allowing him to round out his game in the AHL prior to beginning his NHL career. He has played 16 games for the Kraken, scoring five goals and seven points in the process.

Shane Wright, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The stars have aligned for the 20-year-old this season, paving the way for him to break through in the NHL. The Kraken not only promoted Dan Bylsma, Wright’s coach from the AHL but also made significant roster changes, including trading Alex Wennberg at the 2024 Trade Deadline and bringing in Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour as free agents this offseason.

Wright’s 2023-24 performance in the AHL, with 22 goals and 47 points in 59 regular season games and four goals and 13 points in 12 playoff games, shows he’s ready for a full-time NHL role. With his resume, skill set, and opportunity ahead, he’s poised to make a big impact in the NHL.

St. Louis Blues – Joel Hofer

Despite Jordan Binnington’s strong play last season, Joel Hofer may push his way into the starter’s net for the St. Louis Blues this season. The 6-foot-5, 24-year-old went 15-12-1 with a 2.65 GAA, .914 SV%, and 10.3 GSAx. His stellar play should come as no surprise given his consistency throughout his professional career. With the Blues undergoing a retool but still aiming to make the playoffs, giving Hofer more starts is a decision that would not only help the team in the long term but also short term.

Tampa Bay Lightning – Michael Eyssimont

The Tampa Bay Lightning underwent a quick retool this summer, bolstering its top six by bringing in Guentzel. However, the bottom six has many uncertainties, providing an opportunity for Michael Eyssimont to step up. The 27-year-old was an underrated asset for the Lightning last season, scoring 11 goals and 25 points while playing just under 12 minutes per night. With an increased role and potential powerplay time, he can help address some of the team’s bottom-six concerns, likely becoming a 15+ goal, 35+ point producer who also delivers strong defense.

Toronto Maple Leafs – Bobby McMann

Bobby McMann broke onto the scene for the Toronto Maple Leafs last season, scoring 15 goals and 24 points in 56 games. He spent time all over the lineup but found the most success alongside John Tavares and William Nylander. It is unknown how the lines will look under new head coach Craig Berube, but McMann will greatly benefit from the coaching change. Considering he performed so well while being thrown around the lineup last season, a full season with more consistent usage could result in a 20+ goal season for the 28-year-old winger.

Utah Hockey Club – John Marino

The Utah Hockey Club wasted no time making moves this offseason with their additions of Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino. The team transformed its defense, a weak spot from last season, into a strength. While Sergachev, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, has a well-defined role, Marino’s role is less clear, which might be for the best.

Marino was a staple on the Devils’ blueline for the past two seasons with his reliable two-way presence. His advanced analytics are amazing, and his only weakness is his offensive production. He has the skill to produce, but the Devils never gave him the opportunity. This season, he is at the top of the defensive depth chart in Utah, setting the stage for him to finally break out and become one of the top four defensemen he is capable of being.

Vancouver Canucks – Daniel Sprong

The Vancouver Canucks made the most underrated signing of the 2024 offseason by bringing in Daniel Sprong for just $975,000 on a one-year deal. The 27-year-old winger, despite four consecutive seasons of near-20 goal-pace production, had minimal free-agent interest. While he may not have cashed in on his strong play last season, landing in Vancouver is the perfect opportunity to make next offseason a big payday.

Concerns around Sprong’s game are consistency and defensive ability, but they do not stem from much. He is a hard worker with great advanced analytics, and he provides value to his team through his strong shot and instinct. He is expected to get a chance to play alongside Elias Pettersson or J.T. Miller, so don’t be surprised if he quickly establishes chemistry and becomes a permanent fixture in the top six.

Vegas Golden Knights – Alexander Holtz

Alexander Holtz had produced well in the Devils’ bottom six throughout his career despite his limited ice time, so when he got traded to the Vegas Golden Knights for pennies on the dollar, most hockey fans were shocked. With the Knights so depleted on the left wing, Holtz will most definitely be provided the opportunity in the team’s middle six as a left wing, despite it being his off-hand. With his extensive skillset, he is poised to make the most of his opportunity, quickly showing why the Devils were wrong to trade him.

Washington Capitals – Aliaksei Protas

Aliaksei Protas is relatively unknown among hockey fans despite being one of the Washington Capitals’ most efficient forwards last season. The 23-year-old scored just six goals and 29 points in 78 games but was one of the team’s best even-strength contributors.

Protas ended the season with 13.4 expected goals, despite facing challenges in finding chemistry within the lineup. Recently signed to a five-year extension with the Capitals, the team clearly values his potential and believes in his continued development. With new talent joining the roster, he’s likely to capitalize on what should be a permanent role in the team’s middle six.

Winnipeg Jets – Cole Perfetti

Cole Perfetti is a forward who has all the talent in the world but has yet to find a groove on the scoresheet in the NHL. The 22-year-old scored 19 goals and 38 points in 71 games last season and was one of the Winnipeg Jets’ most efficient point producers when on the ice. He ranked fourth in goals per 60 minutes, eighth in assists per 60 minutes, sixth in goals per 60 minutes, sixth in shooting percentage, third in on-ice goals percentage, and fourth in on-ice expected goals percentage. Although he saw minimal action in the 2024 playoffs, which might raise concerns about the coaching staff’s trust in him, his elite skill is sure to earn him a prominent spot in the top six soon.