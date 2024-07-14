Panthers Fill Spot With Adam Boqvist Signing

The Florida Panthers have entered the 2024 offseason as Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history. They look to build the roster back up to run it back this season for a chance to retain their title.

As with most free agency periods, there were Panthers pieces that were lost in the process. Specifically on defense, they have parted ways with Brandon Montour, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and a prospect in Lucas Carlsson.

On the bright side, they made moves to make up for the losses. This includes bringing in Nate Schmidt and Tomas Nosek. But one move that could pay massive dividends is signing defenseman Adam Boqvist to a one-year deal worth just $775,000. His offensive mindset can fix a patch that was lost with the departures of Montour and Ekman-Larsson.

Boqvist’s Career So Far

Boqvist had high expectations coming to the NHL as he was drafted eighth overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Despite that, he only featured in 76 games with Chicago, tallying 29 points (six goals, 23 assists) and a minus-10 rating. This includes eight playoff games, where he registered no points and honed a minus-5 rating.

During the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, he was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, along with a first and second-round pick in that same draft and a first or second in the following draft, in exchange for defenseman Seth Jones.

Adam Boqvist, formerly of the Columbus Blue Jackets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Over the span of three seasons, he suited up in 133 games for Columbus. In that time, he scored 17 goals and assisted on 39 others. The signing with the Panthers will be his third team in six seasons.

Reuniting With His Brother Jesper

When he arrives in Broward County, Adam will be alongside his older brother in forward Jesper Boqvist. He signed a one-year contract on July 1 worth $775,000.

It will be the third time in franchise history a set of brothers will be rostered, with the first time being the Bure brothers in Pavel and Valeri during the 2001-02 season. Combined, they piled up 67 points that season (30 goals, 37 assists). The second time was the Staal brothers just two seasons ago with forward Eric and defenseman Mark. They accounted for 44 regular season points (17 goals, 27 assists) and five playoff points (two goals, three assists).

Low-Cost Pieces Have Worked Out Well for Zito Before

General manager Bill Zito has a habit of finding cheap pieces in the bargain bin and turning them into useful assets. This past season, the move for Ekman-Larsson turned him into a Stanley Cup champion.

One of the top defensemen on the team in Gustav Forsling came into the fray as a waiver wire acquisition. Now, he’s going to be a Panther for the next eight years. With Zito’s track record, the ceiling is very high for Adam.

Is Boqvist Ready to Play Like a Champion for a Champion?

A former top-10 pick who has struggled mightily to fit into two other organizations has a big chance to rejuvenate his career. And this time, it will be with a defending Stanley Cup champion in the Panthers. This could be exactly what the doctor ordered for Adam Boqvist.

He has shown signs of talent, which is one of the biggest reasons he was drafted so high. If he can tap into that potential and show off on his one-year deal, he could be a massive piece to the future of the franchise with the chance to get his name etched in history.