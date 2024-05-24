The Development and Importance of the Devils’ Šimon Nemec

When the New Jersey Devils selected Šimon Nemec second overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, many fans wondered why they would take a defenseman that high with the talent still available. Instead, New Jersey stuck to their guns and made the best decision for their franchise at the time. He was the best available defenseman in the draft, and they took their chance to flesh out an already solid prospect pool. They already had Luke Hughes in the pipeline after drafting him fourth overall the year before, and now they chose to complement him with a savvy right-shot blueliner with solid two-way potential. Looking back on it now, they look really good taking Nemec when they did.

When he came to North America, the highest-drafted Slovak-born defenseman immediately stepped in and became an impact player. In 78 games with the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets, he scored 14 goals and 28 assists, totaling 42 points. In his rookie season in 2023-24 – a season in which he wasn’t supposed to play in the NHL — he made incredible strides and proved he was way more NHL-ready than originally thought.

Nemec’s Skillset

Nemec is a jack-of-all-trades defenseman who leans on his offensive talent and booming shot to chip in on the scoresheet. At 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds, he isn’t the tallest or biggest defenseman, but he uses his savvy stick-checking ability to defend and strip pucks. He’s a smart defender who doesn’t need size to beat players one-on-one. He uses his stick-checking to generate transition plays to initiate the rush for his team, and with all the prowess he’s shown this past season, many can see the offensive upside the Devils drafted him for.

“Nemec consistently puts himself in the right positions to create. He sprints up the ice in all situations, activates from the point, moves upon pass receptions, and tries the odd complex give-and-go activation play. There are moments of creativity with the puck, like delaying and passing cross-ice for a clean breakout or a fake shot becoming a pass just as the puck leaves his stick. Pinches at the right times, and has the reactionary skill to evade pressure and maintain the zone.” Elite Prospects

For a player who spent most of his professional hockey career overseas, Nemec showed an incredible adaptability to playing in a new country and for multiple different teams. He showed poise for his age, and his eagerness to get pucks on net has made him impactful for the Devils offensively. Being thrust into playing big minutes is no easy task, but he easily made the transition. He did have some rough moments defensively, which showed he still has a way to go, but that comes with being a rookie.

Simon Nemec, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season, Nemec played an important role as a top-pairing defenseman, especially when Dougie Hamilton went down with an injury. He ranked third in ice time amongst Devils defensemen and fourth overall on the team, averaging 19:52. His eagerness to step up offensively and play with a chaotic style spiced up the Devils’ blue line this season. Although a chaotic style of game for a rookie defenseman sounds like a bad thing, it added some offensive punch that was lost when Hamilton came off the roster.

Nemec’s former assistant coach for the Utica Devils, Andrew Brewer, described his style of play to The Athletic, saying, “His defensive abilities are probably unique in today’s day and age of the offensive-defenseman…Everything from his rush defense to his ability to break the puck out or to use his stick to kill plays in passing lanes or disrupt pucks.” (from ‘In defenseman Simon Nemec, the Devils believe they have a foundational piece,’ The Athletic, Jan 29, 2024).

Nemec is not a static defenseman; he roves around and finds open looks for himself. Like Hamilton, he is never afraid to ask for a puck to rifle it on net. His ability to find open space near the blue line and get good looks, both at five-on-five and on the power play, gives him chances to score key goals from the back end.

Nemec in International Play

Even with his impressive play, the Devils did not make the playoffs, but Nemec’s importance to the club and overall development proved how much of an asset he will be in seasons to come. Two weeks ago, he went to Ostrava, Czechia, to participate in the IIHF World Championship. He joined four other NHL players on the Slovak roster. At 20, he is an important player for Slovakia’s blue line.

The offense he provided helped them become a competitive squad at the tournament. They ended the preliminary round ranking fourth in Group B with 12 points and three wins in seven games. In that span, Nemec, in second-pairing minutes, had one goal and six assists, which made him the highest-scoring defenseman on the team and tied for third in team scoring.

Nemec continued where he left off in the NHL by playing big minutes – the most of any Slovak skater, notching 155:50 of ice time through six games. His play was crucial for Slovakia: his ability to move the puck up ice and initiate the rush helped the Slovaks gain the zone when needed, and his booming shot gave them a weapon on the blue line. He showed maturity with the puck and was always moving up ice with the puck on his stick.

He was also always looking to pass to open forwards. He played a key role in their overtime victory over Team USA with a huge power-play goal in the second period. His overtime shot led to a tip in front that secured Slovakia’s victory against a very strong U.S. team.

Although Slovakia exited the tournament early after a 6-3 loss to Canada, the lessons Nemec learned from playing for Slovakia and everything he’s learned at the NHL level will be huge for his development heading into next season. As a puck-mover and lethal shooter, Nemec will be a key piece to New Jersey’s defense, most likely playing on the second pairing when Hamilton is healthy.

He may not get the same power-play looks as he did last season, with Luke Hughes’ importance to the team and Hamilton having a much better shot; however, he will be a more mature player, having been able to iron out some of the wrinkles in his game with his experiences last season and in the World Championship.

New Jersey will be in a great spot next season with the two young studs on the blue line in Hughes and Nemec, and many teams envy the Devils for having such young, high-caliber players in their defense core. With the potential they’ve already displayed, they should become the two best defensemen for the club in the future. If New Jersey hopes to become a playoff team and Stanley Cup contender, it rests on the development of these two young defensemen.