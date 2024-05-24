Blackhawks Move up in 2024 Draft in Pick Swap with Islanders

Despite being just over a month away from the 2024 NHL Draft, there was a draft pick swap between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Islanders. Chicago received the 18th and 50th overall selections for the class, while New York got the 20th, 54th, and 61st picks.

#Isles News: The New York Islanders have acquired a first-round pick (#20) and two second-round picks (#54 and #61) in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks, in exchange for the team’s first-round pick (#18) and second-round pick (#50). — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 24, 2024

This trade might seem like a massive win for the Islanders, essentially getting a second-round pick for free just to move back two spots in the middle of the first round, but there is a decent fall-off in terms of prospect talent during that first-round range. Players who could have a top-six role in the NHL such as Michael Hage, Trevor Connelly, or Igor Chernyshov might be there for the taking for Chicago. If they’re extremely lucky, someone like Cole Eiserman might be there, who might end up being a high-end scorer in the NHL.

As for the Islanders, getting an extra draft pick is still really good work by them. They’re a bit bare prospect-wise, so building up through the draft is a smart idea. Both they and the Blackhawks did well with this deal. It could serve as the precedent for what moving up will cost. If teams want to move up even earlier in the class, a first-round pick could be the ask instead of just a second.