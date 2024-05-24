Maple Leafs Negotiating with Bertuzzi and Domi on Long-Term Deals

The Toronto Maple Leafs are wasting no time trying to solidify their roster for the upcoming season. Following the appointment of Craig Berube as their new head coach, the focus now shifts to the roster with key players like Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi entering free agency. The Leafs are keen to retain their services and one insider notes that talks are getting under way.

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, there is mutual interest on all sides, but the prices on both players will be a fascinating storyline to watch.

Bertuzzi and Leafs Want to Get Long-Term Deal Done

According to LeBrun, there is a shared interest in getting something done with Tyler Bertuzzi. A 29-year-old forward, he is a top priority for the organization, and his agent, Todd Reynolds, confirmed his client’s desire to return to Toronto but acknowledged the team’s current roster juggling. “It’s early, but it’s out there that the Leafs want to re-sign him,” Reynolds said on Thursday.

He added:

“We’ll see what happens here. He’s been a top player on the last three teams he’s played with. He’s played on the first line with the best players on each of his last three teams. So he would be coveted on the open market.” source – ‘Rumblings on Guentzel, Kane, Stamkos, Lindholm, Bertuzzi and more as NHL free-agent market heats up’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 05/24/2024

Bertuzzi, who signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal last season, is only interested in a longer-term contract.

Max Domi Wants to Stay in Toronto

Similarly, Max Domi, also 29, has expressed his desire to remain with the Maple Leafs. Despite GM Brad Treliving saying he’d not focused on his roster while he was dealing with the Berube hire, Domi’s agent, Judd Moldaver of Wasserman, has already initiated discussions with the Leafs’ front office.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Although specific numbers have not been exchanged yet, both parties are interested in reaching an agreement. Domi, who enjoyed playing in his hometown last season, is also looking for a longer-term deal. After signing a one-year, $3 million contract last summer, he is expected to seek a five or six-year deal worth between $5 million and $6 million annually.

LeBrun also added that TJ Brodie is likely leaving Toronto. The 33-year-old defenseman had a challenging year with the Leafs but is still seen as a reliable fourth or fifth option by most teams. “TJ has enjoyed Toronto,” said his agent Paul Capizzano. “He looks forward to playing in the NHL next year, whether in Toronto or elsewhere.’