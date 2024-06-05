Bruins Should Re-Sign Versatile Forward Danton Heinen

The offseason for the Boston Bruins is in full swing. As the NHL Draft is approaching (June 28, 2024), general manager Don Sweeney’s work is only just beginning. It is no secret that goaltender Jeremy Swayman is the top priority, but there are other pressing needs that can be addressed.

Sweeney has made it known that he wants to go ahead and upgrade the forward position and the defensemen. With roughly $22 million to spend, he will have the funds to go out and get players to round out the roster. While the external options are out there, internal options also stare him right in the face. He is not the flashiest tool in the shed, but bringing back Danton Heinen makes perfect sense for this Bruins team going forward.

Bringing Heinen Back Is a Perfect Fit

It feels like ages ago when Sweeney sent Heinen to the Anaheim Ducks in a trade for forward Nick Ritchie. However, during free agency last summer, he was in contact with Heinen the entire way. He didn’t land a deal right away, but his journey this season was certainly spectacular to see. Heinen went from hanging with the team for the first two weeks of the season, as he was on a professional tryout (PTO) with the club, then signed a one-year deal and was an integral part of the Bruins’ success this season. Things went so well that they are looking into bringing him back.

Heinen is one of nine free agents the Bruins have this summer. He is not the top priority, but a player that they should bring back into the fold, and for good reasons.

Heinen’s Versatility Is a Weapon

Talk about a Swiss Army knife. Just like utility player Brock Holt was with the Boston Red Sox, Heinen has become that for the Bruins. Head coach Jim Montgomery has no shortage of options or usage for him when constructing his lineups. Heinen and his versatility is a weapon and he can be effective on any line he plays on. Whether it’s the top line or the fourth line, he is going to leave his mark and make an impact.

Danton Heinen, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Heinen spent most of the season playing with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, logging 184 minutes of ice time together. As a line, they generated 2.6 expected goals per 60 minutes and went on to score the most goals of any line combination (17). He was awarded big minutes alongside Charlie Coyle and Brad Marchand, but the line did not nearly have as much success. Given the injuries sustained throughout the season, juggling the lines was evident. He saw time on the third and fourth lines as well, but was so good individually that he earned top-six minutes.

Considering he was a PTO signing originally, expectations were low for him. Heinen went on to defy those expectations and put together a great campaign during the 2023-24 season. Playing in 74 regular season games, he scored 17 goals (one short of his career high), and 36 points. This was his best singular season output since his rookie season with the Bruins during the 2017-18 season. It’s truly remarkable seeing that output considering he bounced up and down the lineup. He saw his shooting percentage rise from 8.3% to 14.3%, and even scored four game-winning goals for the Bruins. He was not the depth-scoring the Bruins expected, but he delivered and it paid off. But he is more than just his offense, as his defensive game is well documented.

A Defensive Warrior

Heinen is a solid defensive forward. He is great along the boards and battles for pucks. The little things he does are great for his linemates, as they can find open space for themselves. He is a solid two-way player and that’s huge for the Bruins lineup.

Danton Heinen’s microstats for the 2022-23 season

At the time of his signing, Heinen was a superb defensive player. During the 2023-24 season, he lived up to that billing as well. He finished fifth in takeaways (33, and did a good job of limiting his turnovers). Furthermore, he did a good job of suppressing the opposition, as he finished 13th in shot attempts against per 60 minutes. Also, he finished ninth in goals against per 60 minutes.

Given his sharpness defensively, he was utilized on the penalty kill. It seems whatever is asked of him, he goes out there and handles the task. Heinen is one of those role players that is essential to a team’s success and it would be a wise decision for the Bruins to re-sign him.

Heinen Could Return, But at What Cost?

It’s pretty clear that the Bruins should bring back Heinen for next season and beyond. However, it will not be nearly as cheap as it was during the 2023-24 season, but also not break the bank.

According to AFP Analytics, a projected contract for Heinen is three years with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.9 million.

According to AFP Analytics, a projected contract for Heinen is three years with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.9 million. If you are Sweeney, that is a no-brainer. Heinen is versatile, can play anywhere in the lineup, and has a strong 200-foot game. He thrived in his first stint with the Bruins and proved himself once again with his second stint. He is a key role player and would be a great player to build with going into the 2024-25 season.