From PTO to Full Time, Bruins’ Heinen Continues to Make an Impact

David Pastrnak is the crystal clear most valuable player for the Boston Bruins this season. Although, numerous players have stepped up and elevated their game. Charlie Coyle is having a career year and has seized the opportunity that was in front of him. Pavel Zacha has looked more comfortable in the Black and Gold and has been steady centering one of the top two lines. The heavy hitters are firing on all cylinders but it’s the depth below them that’s made a difference.

James van Riemsdyk has been everything you could’ve asked for in a depth winger, as he is fifth on the team in points with 29. You can add Trent Frederic and the emergence of rookie Matthew Poitras to the list but one player stands out the most and that is Danton Heinen.

From Professional Tryout to Steady Presence

It has been a wild start to the season for Heinen. After enjoying two successful seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he was a free agent. During the 2021-22 season, he had the luxury of playing alongside future Hall of Fame center Evgeni Malkin and finished with 33 points (third-most in his career). It was a down year during the 2022-23 season, as he finished with eight goals and 22 points. The market for him was slow but a familiar face stepped in.

Related: What Should the Bruins Do with Jake DeBrusk?

General manager Don Sweeney went to the bargain bin and brought in Heinen on a professional tryout contract (PTO). He is a player that is familiar with the Bruins system as well as head coach Jim Montgomery. The team did not sign him immediately but he waited patiently for his opportunity.

It speaks volumes about his character and the type of player he is. Heinen still practiced with the club and was around the team. Finally, he was signed to a one-year contract that’s worth $775,000. Furthermore, he went from a PTO to a steady presence in the lineup and has been tremendous since signing the contract.

Wherever He Plays, the Line is Producing

It is not often that signing guys at a lower value pays off but it has for the Bruins. Sweeney added the right players to the lineup and the club is reaping the benefits because of it. Heinen has been one of those guys and is one of the more versatile players at Montgomery’s disposal. He has been a player that can play up and down the lineup. Although injuries have led to Montgomery having to shuffle the deck more than once, he has found consistency on the bottom two lines.

Danton Heinen, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Heinen has logged the most minutes playing alongside Jake DeBrusk and Poitras. Together, they have scored two goals while generating 3.2 expected goals for (xGF). However, playing alongside van Riemsdyk and Frederic saw that line tally three goals and score well above the expected rate of 1.8.

Latest News & Highlights

It seems like wherever he has played that line has shown potential and the results have been there. The sample sizes are small but that’s due to the shuffling of the lines. Heinen has been a good linemate but more importantly, he has been good individually.

Heinen Having Another Successful Year Individually

During the 2023-24 season, Heinen has eight goals, nine assists, and 17 points, which is good for tenth on the Bruins. Also, of his nine assists, seven of them are primary, which is a huge testament to his ability to set up goals. Of his 17 points, 15 of them have come at five-on-five, which is amazing to see. That is better than some prominent names in the league such as Steven Stamkos, Johnny Gaudreau, and Alexander Ovechkin.

THE VERY FIRST HEINO HAT TRICK 🎩 pic.twitter.com/aE6DDp5M8z — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 21, 2024

Heinen is scoring right at his expected rate. He has generated 9.1 xGF in all situations and 8.3 at five-on-five. In addition, seven of his eight goals have come at five-on-five. In fact, in their game against the Montreal Canadiens (Jan. 20), he recorded his first-ever NHL hat trick in a 9-4 beatdown. It is amazing to see how he has fit right in from the start and has been a key factor in the lineup. It is more than his offensive play that makes him an impact player, though.

What makes Heinen a special player is his ability to play defense. He is strong along the boards, forechecks hard, and has a strong game when the puck is going toward his own end of the ice. He ranks fourth in takeaways (25) and hardly ever turns the puck over. Given his strength in doing so, Montgomery has deployed him primarily in the neutral zone (17% of his starts).

Heinen is a reliable player and is thriving in his second stint with the Bruins. He is another great find by Sweeney and another signing that’s paid off this season.

Sweeney Made a Good Call on Heinen

There are numerous players at the bottom of the lineup that have been slotted in, but Heinen stands out amongst them. A familiar face with the franchise is enjoying his second stint with the club and it’s great to see during the centennial season.

The departures the Bruins saw during the offseason were tough, but the depth they have is a big reason they sit at the top of the Atlantic Division. A lot of praise is given to veterans such as van Riemsdyk and Kevin Shattenkirk, but Heinen has been great. Seeing him go from PTO to mainstay is great to see.