Jets Unable to Overcome Injuries in Loss to Bruins

The Winnipeg Jets’ five-game road-winning streak came to an end on Monday night as they fell 4-1 to the Boston Bruins. Entering the game without Mark Scheifele and Gabe Vilardi, the Jets had a tall task ahead of them, one they couldn’t overcome.

It was a frustrating loss for a shorthanded Jets team, but one they need to shake off before two tough games against the Toronto Maple Leafs later this week. With that in mind, there were several talking points to come out of this one as the Jets look to move forward.

Injuries Too Much to Overcome

With Scheifele missing his fourth game with a lower-body injury, the Jets were already having to dig deep to fill in the gap left by their number-one center. To make matters worse, it was announced Monday afternoon that Vilardi would also be forced to miss the matchup with the Bruins with an undisclosed injury.

The loss of two difference makers was obvious, as the Jets rolled into the game with two-thirds of their top line out with injury. Filling their spots were Adam Lowry and Alex Iafallo to open the game, which is a clear drop-off offensively and it showed. Nobody is expecting the Jets to replace two offensive difference makers, but the lines, at least to start, didn’t do enough to try and cover the scoring.

This was addressed later in the game, as Nikolaj Ehlers was bumped up to the top line, but it was too little too late for the shorthanded Jets. What this has done, however, is highlight the need for offensive insurance. The second Scheifele went down, Lowry became the first-line center. Most would agree that Lowry’s skillset is not one that fits that role, but the options were very limited.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Now, seeing the Jets struggle over the past several games without their number-one scorer, proves the need for insurance. The question has been asked by many fans and media members: “Do the Jets add a second-line center at the deadline, or do they add a top-four defenceman?”

After seeing the replacement options in the absence of two top forwards, it appears clear that offensive insurance should be the priority. Now, we wait and see what Kevin Cheveldayoff has in store at the deadline.

Jets’ Goals Against Streaks End

Despite having their points and win streaks snapped on Jan. 13 against the Philadelphia Flyers, two streaks remained that were just as significant. Going into their game against the Bruins, the Jets had not allowed three or more goals in 34 straight games, and two or more in 14 straight. The 2014-15 Minnesota Wild held the league record for consecutive games allowing three or less at 35 games, just one ahead of where the Jets ended up.

It’s an unbelievable feat and one that has helped the Jets climb to the top of the league standings. As disappointing as it is to see both of those streaks come to an end, it’s not something to mourn as the Jets’ current defensive system and Vezina Trophy favourite Connor Hellebuyck makes it easy to envision another run like this.

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

So, it’s back to square one in terms of streaks, but with an impending Scheifele and Vilardi return, it isn’t out of the question that a new streak is established as they look to finish the first half on a strong note.

Even Without Stars, Jets Hung In

It’s easy to look at the score and assume the Bruins took care of business for a full 60 minutes. While there were points where they did look like the better team, the Jets didn’t just lay down and get run over. A notable example of this was the start of the third period.

Down a goal to begin the third, the Jets looked like a different team to start the period. For the first five minutes, the puck barely left the Bruins’ end as the Jets looked for an equalizer. That goal never came, as the Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman made several terrific saves to shut the door, but the effort was there.

It’s easy to call this one as it was: a fairly close game between two of the best teams in the NHL. Ultimately, the Jets couldn’t overcome their losses but they were never truly out of it, and that’s a testament to what this team is.

The Jets take on the Maple Leafs in Toronto in the first half of a home-and-home series on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00 PM CT.