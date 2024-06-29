Devils Trade Schmid & Holtz to Golden Knights for Cotter

The New Jersey Devils have traded goaltender Akira Schmid and forward Alexander Holtz to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Devils acquire forward Paul Cotter and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. The Golden Knights found their replacement for Logan Thompson and added more in the process.
Cotter, 24, has played 138 NHL games, all with the Golden Knights, with 22 goals and 23 assists. A native of Canton, Michigan, Cotter is 6-foot-2 and 213 lbs., adding some more size to the Devils forward group.
Holtz played 110 games for the Devils over three seasons, scoring 19 goals and 15 assists. Schmid had a record of 14-18-3 over three seasons with New Jersey, a 2.90 goals against average, and a .899 save percentage.