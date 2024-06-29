Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Nylander, Danford & Akhtyamov

With the NHL’s 2024 Entry Draft starting yesterday, finally, there’s some action to report on for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at some news emerging from the team.

First, two Maple Leafs players were honored by being named to the initial rosters of the upcoming Four Nations tournament in February 2025. Second, the Maple Leafs’ first draft choice for 2024 is now on the books. Who’s he, and what is his background? Third, and finally, for today, what young Russian goalie prospect will be jumping to North America for next season?

Item One: Matthews & Nylander Gain Roster Spots in 4 Nations Lineup

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association have announced the opening rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, set to take place in February 2025. This inaugural event will feature teams from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. Notably, the Maple Leafs have two players on the rosters: Auston Matthews for the United States and William Nylander for Sweden.

The initial rosters for each country include:

United States: The United States roster includes Adam Fox (D, Rangers), Quinn Hughes (D, Canucks), Charlie McAvoy (D, Bruins), Jack Eichel (F, Golden Knights), Auston Matthews (F, Maple Leafs), and Matthew Tkachuk (F, Panthers).

Canada: Canada’s initial lineup features Cale Makar (D, Avalanche), Sidney Crosby (F, Penguins), Nathan MacKinnon (F, Avalanche), Brad Marchand (F, Bruins), Connor McDavid (F, Oilers), and Brayden Point (F, Lightning).

Finland: The Finnish team consists of Juuse Saros (G, Predators), Miro Heiskanen (D, Stars), Esa Lindell (D, Stars), Sebastian Aho (F, Hurricanes), Aleksander Barkov (F, Panthers), and Mikko Rantanen (F, Avalanche).

Sweden: Sweden’s roster includes Gustav Forsling (D, Panthers), Victor Hedman (D, Lightning), Erik Karlsson (D, Penguins), Filip Forsberg (F, Predators), William Nylander (F, Maple Leafs), and Mika Zibanejad (F, Rangers).

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The tournament will occur from February 12-20, 2025, at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston. Seven games will be played over nine days. The format includes a round-robin where each team plays three games, with a point system awarding three points for a regulation win, two for an overtime/shootout win, and one for an overtime/shootout loss. The two teams with the best records will advance to a one-game final to determine the champion.

The initial rosters for the United States, Canada, Finland, and Sweden have been revealed. Each roster now includes six players, with the remaining players for each team to be announced between November 29 and December 2, 2024. Each roster will eventually comprise 23 NHL players. This tournament will mark the first time since 2014 that NHL players compete for their national teams in international play.

Item Two: Who Is Maple Leafs First 2024 Pick Ben Danford?

Ben Danford was chosen as the first-round pick of the Maple Leafs in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. But who is this young defenseman? Born about 200 km north and east of Toronto in Madoc, Ontario, the 18-year-old right-handed defenseman stands at 6-foot-1 and weighs 194 pounds.

Danford played with the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) over the past two seasons. In the 2022-23 season, he played 63 games, scoring four goals and adding 17 assists for 21 points, 42 penalty minutes, and a minus-4 rating. However, during the 2023-24 season, Danford truly began to shine. He played 64 games, scoring a goal and adding 32 assists for 33 points. However, he significantly improved his plus/minus to plus-27. His playoff stats were also impressive, with four goals and six assists in 21 games.

Danford’s quick growth highlights his ability to contribute offensively and defensively. His reputation is that he has good on-ice vision, playmaking skills, and physicality. He’s a small-town, blue-collar guy who will do anything to win. These would help make him a well-rounded player who could positively impact the game. He also recently converted to defense and is still learning the intricacies of the position. It would seem that the Maple Leafs see a youngster with solid potential who they can develop in their system.

Based on what the Maple Leafs drafted first last season in Easton Cowan – a bulldog with a big heart and drive, look for Danford to be a character player with no quit in his game. As the team looks to solidify its defensive core, seeing if Danford can develop as a significant contributor at the NHL level should be fun.

Item Three: Maple Leafs Goalie Prospect Artur Akhtyamov Is Moving to North America

Artur Akhtyamov is set to move to Toronto for the 2024-25 season. At just 22 years old, Akhtyamov will likely spend the season with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies, allowing him to acclimate to North American hockey.

Akhtyamov had a noteworthy season with AK Bars in the KHL last year, posting a 6-7-0 record with a .921 save percentage and a 2.51 GAA. His strong performance in the KHL suggests that he has the potential to make a significant impact. During training camp, Akhtyamov will get the chance to showcase his skills to the Maple Leafs coaching staff, potentially earning him a call-up to the NHL if he continues to develop.

Akhtyamov’s move is an exciting development for the Maple Leafs, who want to bolster their goaltending depth. As a promising young talent, Akhtyamov’s progression will be closely watched by the organization and fans alike.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving made a surprising move on Day One of the NHL Entry Draft by trading their 23rd overall pick to the Anaheim Ducks. In return, Toronto acquired the 31st and 58th overall picks, enhancing their draft capital and flexibility. As noted above, defenseman Danford was chosen as the 31st pick.

Last year, Treliving spun straw into gold when he chose Cowan in the first round, going off the board to secure a youngster with a big heart that he believed in. He was right. The choice seems to have been sagacious. As day two of the draft progresses, will Treliving continue to be active in making surprise moves? We will get a sense soon.