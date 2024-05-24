New York Islanders 2023-24 Report Cards: Bo Horvat

The New York Islanders’ 2023 Trade Deadline acquisition and former Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat had a strong first full season on Long Island. He was acquired in a blockbuster deal and poised to play alongside Mat Barzal, but their connection was cut short due to an injury to Barzal. However, this season made it seem like the two had played together their entire careers, and the point production did not disappoint.

Horvat’s Offense

When the Islanders brought in Horvat, there was a worry he would not be able to replicate his success. At the time he had tied his career high of 31 goals in just 49 games, but he was shooting at a 21.7% success rate, well above his career average. As well, 11 of his goals came on the powerplay, with his success being attributed to playing alongside elite talents in Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson. With the Islanders having less elite talent than Vancouver, there was reason to believe he would not translate his success to the Islanders. And, well, that was clearly not the case.

Related: Islanders Need to Mirror the Yankees & Start Having Fun

Horvat finished the season with 33 goals and career highs in assists (35) and points (68) in 81 games. He found chemistry on the Islanders’ top line alongside Barzal and is a major reason why Barzal was able to have a career season. The two spent the most time together alongside Anders Lee and were the Islanders’ best line. In 482.6 minutes together, they finished with a 57.7 expected goals percentage according to Money Puck, the best of any Islanders’ line combination with over 100 minutes together. They also scored the most goals of any Islanders line this season with 28. Horvat brought an offensive spark the Islanders have lacked in recent seasons, and he has made Lou Lamoriello look like a genius for bringing him in.

Perhaps Horvat’s presence was felt no more than on the powerplay. The Islanders finished the 2022-23 season third to last in powerplay success rate and bolted up 5% to around the league average this season. This is a result of improved play from Noah Dobson, as well as Horvat’s shooting talents. He scored 10 goals on the powerplay this season while also maintaining his great passing. He controlled the hash marks and was not afraid to drive near the net, filling a role the Islanders have struggled to fill for seasons.

Other Islanders Report Cards

Horvat’s Defense

Horvat was brought to the Islanders for his offense, but his defense has been a nice addition, too. He is great in the faceoff circle, finishing the season with a 53.9% win rate. He can also play both center and wing, a great ability to have as he deferred control of the center of the ice to Barzal while also prioritizing defense. Horvat brought all of the perks of a defensive center without losing the offense and allowed Barzal to play a little more freely in the offensive zone, knowing he could rely on Horvat to carry more of the defensive load.

Bo Horvat, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Horvat is by no means a great defensive center, but he is well above average. He finished with a 55.9% on-ice expected goals while being a reliable defensive presence that minimized opposing chances from the center of the ice. He was a relentless forechecker and forced the opposition to earn their chances. He still has room to improve, but there is no doubt he thrived in his role.

Final Grade: A-

Ultimately, Horvat had a strong season, exceeding expectations and living up to what he was brought in to do. Without him, the Islanders would likely have not made the playoffs and still have been looking to acquire another strong goalscorer. Moving forward, Horvat should continue to put up similar point totals, leading the Islanders’ offense from the top line.

Heading into next season, the Islanders must solidify Horvat and Barzal’s third linemate. If they do, the line could turn into one of the best in hockey. If they continue to play Lee or another current roster player, it will be another season of good but not great point totals for the Islanders’ top line.