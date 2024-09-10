NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Penguins

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs got Nick Robertson signed to a new deal. What does that mean for a potential trade and what does it mean for other moves the team was rumored to be working on? Meanwhile, the Vancouver Canucks know they might not have Thatcher Demko to start the season, but they aren’t worried this is going to be long-term. Finally, Sidney Crosby addressed questions about his contract situation with the media on Monday and said he’s optimistic a deal is close and expects to sign before the start of the regular season.

Nick Robertson Signs, Now What?

Nick Robertson signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs, effectively ending his statemate with the club. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still looking to be traded. But, he’ll try things out with coach Craig Berube, try to maximize the opportunity to make the roster and produce on a wide-open left side and potentially a trade opportunity pops up down the road at this term and contract number if he’s still not happy with his role.

The Leafs did not want to trade Robertson and talk was that offers weren’t flooding in. Now, he has a chance to prove himself, become a consistent top-nine forward, and see where that goes. He will have arbitration rights next summer if he remains with the team and this process starts all over again.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Darren Dreger also reports that the next to sign in Toronto will likely be Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa. Getting Nick Robertson signed was crucial to avoid the risk of an offer sheet, but the team has also been working on deals for these two players. Steve Dangle points out, “…the Robertson deal leaves the Leafs with $400,333 in cap space. If they solve Conor Timmins’ $1.1 million cap hit, they can sign Hakanpaa to his reported $1.5 million cap hit with exactly $333 to spare. Wonder how Pacioretty and/or Lorentz get in there.”

Canucks Aren’t Panicking About Demko

The news on Thatcher Demko isn’t good, but the Canucks aren’t panicking, according to Elliotte Friedman. Friedman told the Rick and Dhali Show that nobody is really sure what the exact timeline is. “I do believe the Canucks are not panicking that this is going to be half the season… but there is an understanding that he may not be ready for the start of the year.”

Friedman also notes that the Canucks have realized that Demko was working too hard in practices and overworked in general. “Everybody wonders if that contributed to the injury.” Friedman says there is no one to blame, but the plan now is how to work Demko but also give him a break at times.

The Canucks feel they are good enough to start the season without him and that he won’t be out long.

Sidney Crosby Says He’s Nearing Contract Extension with Penguins

Sidney Crosby was asked about his contract situation and the NHL and NHLPA media tour and if he’d play out the season without a new deal: “No, no. I’m pretty optimistic it’s going to get done,” he responded. He added, “I don’t know what day specifically, but it’s been really positive. It hasn’t been a difficult process at all.”

This is great news for Penguins fans who were worried about speculation Crosby was delaying signing a deal and turned down multiple offers from the organization. Friedman had recently noted that Crosby wasn’t sure if he wanted to stick with the team in the face of a full rebuild, but his comments make it seem like a deal in Pittsburgh is imminent.

