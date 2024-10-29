Who Is Oilers Prospect William Nicholl?

When the Edmonton Oilers drafted William Nicholl with the 196th-overall selection in the 2024 NHL Draft, it came as somewhat of a surprise.

A third-round choice of the London Knights in the 2022 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection, Nicholl first played a full season at the Jr. B level before skating as a rookie for the Knights. During the 2023-24 season, his first campaign in the OHL, he showed flashes of brilliance but found himself lodged deep within a highly talented and potent London lineup. In the 65 games he played ahead of his selection by the Oilers, he netted six goals and 20 points – an output that ranked 13th best on the Knights.

However, it was what he was able to do with his limited ice time that caught the attention of scouts and their respective NHL teams. An energetic player with innate physical skills and attention to detail, it was his breadth of abilities on the ice that ultimately led to his seventh-round selection by Edmonton, and he has wasted little time in rewarding the Oilers for their belief in his abilities.

Mining for Nicholl

The Oilers had to dig deep into the 2024 NHL Draft to secure Nicholl’s services, and their hidden gem was quick to reward his new team for their faith in his raw potential. Although early, he began his second season with the Knights on a hot streak. Through his opening 12 games with London, his 12 points stood as the second-best offensive total on his team, topped only by San Jose Sharks’ first-round selection Sam Dickinson. His contributions are much more impressive when you consider the talented teammates that he shares the ice with and outscored to begin the 2024-25 season. Highly touted prospects such as Easton Cowan, Oliver Bonk, and fellow Oilers prospect Sam O’Reilly all trailed Nicholl’s offensive prowess to open London’s campaign by a fairly significant margin.

On pace to shatter his previous career-high in points in a fraction of the games played, Nicholl’s hot start has been a pleasant surprise for both the Oilers and their fanbase. While the potential and future outlook of seventh-round selections such as Nicholl are incredibly difficult to predict, it’s clear that the now 18-year-old is on track to become an invaluable player at the OHL level and potentially beyond. If he can become a leading member of the Knights, a team that is an annual threat for the OHL Championship, he will have positioned himself well for a closer look by the Oilers, and potentially, an entry-level contract with the team. While he shouldn’t be expected to rise into the professional ranks any time soon, it’s abundantly clear that his game is progressing in the right direction. If able to enjoy consistent success in the OHL, he could very well find himself plying his trade and developing within Edmonton’s organization in the years to come.

What Makes Nicholl Valuable?

Nicholl truly began to capture the attention of NHL teams during London’s push to the Memorial Cup and their most recent OHL Championship. During the 2024 OHL Playoffs, he was able to elevate his offensive game despite limited ice time and recorded eight points in the Knights’ 18 games played. Moreover, he showed that he was able and willing to play a role-based game, as he emphasized physical play and defensive awareness on the ice with each passing shift. As an explosive player, his speed and athleticism allow him to separate opposing players from the puck and create lethal scoring opportunities in the blink of an eye.

"It’s what you have worked for your entire life."#Oilers 2024 seventh-round pick William Nicholl talks about his style of play & how last season went with the @LondonKnights.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/alCQOXYszg — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 3, 2024

In Nicholl’s first season following his selection by the Oilers, he has not hesitated to showcase his potent offensive abilities, physical play, and committed two-way style that led to Edmonton’s interest. Now in an elevated role, his increased ice time is allowing him to have a greater impact with London in all three zones of the ice and a variety of situations. Whether short-handed, on the power play, or holding onto a late lead, he can be counted upon to make calculated and correct decisions with consistency. A well-rounded skill set is crucial to success at the professional level, making his approach to the game one that could prove very valuable to the Oilers in the future.

Assessing Nicholl’s Future Potential

At 18 years old, Nicholl has a considerable amount of hockey ahead of him. Perhaps the most encouraging piece of information for the Oilers and their fanbase to cling to, for the time being, is the fact that he seems to be improving with each passing game. Over a year, he has progressed from a limited OHL rookie to a contributing and reliable member of a daunting offensive team. If his role with the Knights continues to increase, he could very well become one of the OHL’s premier players.

William Nicholl, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

If Nicholl does one day reach the NHL, Oilers fans could expect him to serve as an energetic and versatile player best suited for a role within the team’s bottom-six group of forwards. Sure to increase his 6-foot, 185-pound frame over the coming years, his knack for physicality and invaluable ability to separate opposing players from the puck while positioning himself strategically throughout the ice will serve him well as he continues his hockey career. While Edmonton and their fanbase shouldn’t expect to see Nicholl in an Oilers uniform for some time, it goes without saying that his play and development will be worth following over the coming seasons.