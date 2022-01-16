Oilers Trivia: Do You Know Your Team’s Regular-Season Stats?

Through 35 games of the Edmonton Oilers season, I’ve put together a trivia quiz that will test your knowledge of the team so far during the regular season as of Jan. 16, 2022. It should also give you the knowledge you probably didn’t know or even think about. Enjoy and good luck!

Question 1: Who leads the Oilers in penalty minutes this season? [Bonus point if you are within five penalty minutes]

Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl Zack Kassian Darnell Nurse

Question 2: All of these defencemen for the Oilers have averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game this season. Order the four defencemen from most time on ice to least. [One point for each correct position]

Darnell Nurse ___

Duncan Keith ___

Evan Bouchard ___

Cody Ceci ___

Question 3: Order the five Oilers players from the best shooting percentage to the worst [One point for each correct position]

Leon Draisaitl ___

Zack Kassian ___

Kailer Yamamoto ___

Devin Shore ___

Ryan McLeod ___

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Question 4: How many players on the Oilers have recorded 20-plus points this year?

Four Five Six Seven

Question 5: Who leads the Oilers in plus/minus? [Bonus point for knowing the correct plus/minus]

Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl Jesse Puljujarvi Evan Bouchard

Question 6: Who has the worst plus/minus on the Oilers? [Also a bonus point if you know the correct plus/minus]

Kailer Yamamoto Zach Hyman Warren Foegele Derek Ryan

Question 7: The combined saves of the three Oilers’ goaltenders are over 1000.

True

False

Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Question 8: Who leads the Oilers in hits this season?

Zack Kassian Darnell Nurse Cody Ceci Warren Foegele

Question 9: How many Oilers have scored at least one goal this season?

17 18 19 20

Question 10: How many Oilers have recorded at least a point this season?

22 23 24 25

Trivia Answers

Question 1: Who leads the Oilers in penalty minutes this season? [Bonus point if you are within five penalty minutes]

Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl Zack Kassian Darnell Nurse

The correct answer is Zack Kassian. He has recorded 31 penalty minutes in 27 games played (GP). He is the only player on the Oilers with more penalty minutes than games played. There are only five Oilers with at least 20 penalty minutes, the four listed and Draisaitl. [One point for selecting Kassian and a bonus if you were within five penalty minutes]

__/2

Question 2: All of these defencemen for the Oilers have averaged over 20 minutes of ice time per game this season. Order the four defencemen from most time on ice to least. [One point for each correct position]

Darnell Nurse (1)

Duncan Keith (3)

Evan Bouchard (2)

Cody Ceci (4)

If you watch Oilers games, Nurse wouldn’t have been a hard one to guess, but with the shuffling of pairings and injuries all season, the next three are all close. Nurse leads with 26:34 ATOI (average time on ice), Bouchard has 21:13, Keith has 20:39, and Ceci has 20:26. [One point for each correct answer]

__/4

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Question 3: Order the five Oilers players from the best shooting percentage to the worst [One point for each correct position]

Leon Draisaitl (1)

Zack Kassian (5)

Kailer Yamamoto (2)

Devin Shore (4)

Ryan McLeod (3)

Draisaitl, who leads the league in goals, leads the Oilers in shooting percentage with 22.6 percent. Close behind him is linemate Yamamoto with 21.6. McLeod follows that with a 19.1 shooting percentage, and Shore (16.7) and Kassian (16.1) round out the top five. As a whole, the Oilers luck hasn’t been the greatest, so if some of these players who have had some luck in the goal department can shoot more, goals should follow. [One point for each correct answer]

__/5

Question 4: How many players on the Oilers have recorded 20-plus points this year?

Four Five Six Seven

The correct answer is five. Draisaitl (54), McDavid (53), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (26), Puljujarvi (25), and Hyman (21). Bouchard is the next closest with 19 points.

__/1

Question 5: Who leads the Oilers in plus/minus? [Bonus point for knowing the correct plus/minus]

Connor McDavid Leon Draisaitl Jesse Puljujarvi Evan Bouchard

The correct answer is Jesse Puljujarvi. He leads the Oilers with a plus-6 plus/minus. He has recorded 19 of his 25 points at five-on-five.

__/2

Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Question 6: Who has the worst plus/minus on the Oilers? [Also a bonus point if you know the correct plus/minus]

Kailer Yamamoto Zach Hyman Warren Foegele Derek Ryan

The correct answer is Derek Ryan with a minus-13 plus/minus. It is three worse than the next closest player on the team. With just two goals in 31 games, the offence he’s produced hasn’t been close to matching the goals that have gone in while he was on the ice.

__/2

Question 7: The combined saves of the three Oilers’ goaltenders are over 1000.

The answer is True. Combined, Mikko Koskinen (549), Stuart Skinner (294), and Mike Smith (185) have saved 1028 shots

__/1

Question 8: Who leads the Oilers in hits this season?

Zack Kassian Darnell Nurse Cody Ceci Warren Foegele

The correct answer is Darnell Nurse. He has made 94 hits in 28 GP this season. The next closest is Zack Kassian with 77. Nurse’s ice time alone combined with his physical style of play gives him the advantage here.

__/1

Question 9: How many Oilers have scored at least one goal this season?

17 18 19 20

The first of the toughest questions, the correct answer is 19 players have scored at least one goal for the Oilers this season. 28 total skaters have played at least one game and three players have just one goal: Keith, Ceci, and Kyle Turris (“Player grades, Games 21-30: Roster chaos reflected in on-ice play as Oilers tumble down standings”, Edmonton Journal, Dec. 30, 2021).

__/1

Question 10: How many Oilers have recorded at least a point this season?

22 23 24 25

The answer to the final question is 25. Of the players without a goal but at least one assist, the six are Slater Koekkoek (3), Kris Russell (2), William Lagesson (2), Tyler Benson (1), Philip Broberg (1), and Cooper Marody (1). A few of these players have been mid-season call-ups during the rough stretches the Oilers have had.

__/1

Add Up Your Total Points From Question 1-10

The most possible points you could have scored is 24. If you recorded 19 or more, then you did very well.

