Oilers’ Vasily Podkolzin Has Been Under-The-Radar Stud in Postseason

The Edmonton Oilers are hoping to make a deep run this season to try and win their first Stanley Cup since 1967, and they have been getting strong performances from a lot of players. Everyone expected Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to lead the way offensively, and most expected Evander Kane to come back strong, but fans were curious what the rest of the forward depth would be able to do once the postseason got underway. One player who has flown under the radar during the playoffs so far is Vasily Podkolzin, who has been one of the best bottom-six forwards in the first round.

Podkolzin, who is 23 years old, was acquired by the Oilers in August of 2024 in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick from the Vancouver Canucks. He was brought in while the Oilers were dealing with offer sheets to Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg from the St. Louis Blues, as they tried to bolster their depth before they let both players walk and accepted the draft compensation. Canucks fans were split down the middle on the move, considering he never got much of an opportunity with them, but they decided to move on from him after just three seasons. He was a first-round draft pick in 2019, being selected 10th overall.

Coming into the 2024-25 campaign, Oilers fans didn’t know what to expect from Podkolzin, but they were ecstatic about his ability at both ends of the ice. This was the first time he had played a full 82-game season, and he scored eight goals while adding 16 assists for 24 points. He often spent time on the second line alongside Draisaitl and Viktor Arvidsson, but had also spent time in the bottom six. His ability to move around the lineup was utilized by head coach Kris Knoblauch all season, and it has carried over to the postseason.

Vasily Podkolzin, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Fans weren’t expecting Podkolzin to produce in a big way when the playoffs got going, but he has impressed everyone with his play. His willingness to forecheck, his passing ability, and his defensive skill have all helped the Oilers find success in the playoffs to this point. Having only played two playoff games before this season and not getting a point, this is a pleasant surprise. He has driven the play on his line with Mattias Janmark and Arvidsson, and the three of them continue to be X-factors as the Oilers try to make a deep playoff run for the second straight season.

Podkolzin’s Future With the Oilers

The Oilers have some decisions to make heading into the 2025-26 season, but Podkolzin isn’t someone they have to worry about. He is extended through next season with a $1 million cap hit, and is a pending restricted free agent (RFA). If he continues to play at this level and is interested in sticking around, it’s safe to assume he will receive a nice pay raise on his next contract.

Even his analytics look strong. Here is one of the games from the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, and while he is in the middle, he still stacks up positively in comparison to his teammates, who have all played at an elite level as well.

NHL GameScore Impact Card for Edmonton Oilers on 2025-04-29: pic.twitter.com/Hny5gQelTp — HockeyStatCards (@hockeystatcards) April 30, 2025

As of right now, the team is focused on the task at hand, winning the Stanley Cup. Their play has been strong up to this point, and they hope that it can continue. Podkolzin has flown under the radar offensively, but his contributions haven’t gone unnoticed as he has quickly become a fan favourite and is always complimented for his hard work on social media. If he can continue this type of play, the trade to bring him in could end up looking like one of the biggest steals in Oilers history.

