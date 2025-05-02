Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Pacioretty, Nylander, Matthews & Stolarz

In a thrilling Game 6 showdown on Thursday night, Max Pacioretty scored the game-winning goal, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4–2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. The win clinched their first-round series 4-2. It also set the stage for what promises to be an even more difficult second-round series with the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers.

Item One: Pacioretty’s Game-Winner and Historic Performance

Pacioretty played like the veteran forward that he is. He was a healthy scratch earlier in the series, but he scored the game-winning goal with just 5:39 remaining in the third period when he saw the play developing and went to wait where he thought the puck could eventually come. When it did, off a pinpoint pass from Max Domi, he buried his wrist shot past Linus Ullmark on the glove side. The goal put the Maple Leafs ahead by a 3–2 score.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The goal was significant for two reasons. First, it sealed the series. Second, it made history. At 36 years, 162 days, Pacioretty became the second-oldest player in franchise history to score a series-clinching goal. He now stands only behind Joe Nieuwendyk (37 years, 223 days) in this prestigious category. Pacioretty’s overall performance—scoring his first playoff goal, adding an assist, and registering a game-high seven hits—proved to be a difference-maker for Toronto as they closed out the Senators.

Item Two: Nylander’s Dynamic Three-Point Night

William Nylander took control of the game offensively, scoring two goals and adding an assist to lead the Maple Leafs to the victory. Nylander scored early in the second period, capitalizing on a turnover created by Pacioretty to give the team a 2–0 lead just 43 seconds into the middle frame. Nylander’s sharp shot off the rush beat Ullmark and gave Toronto a much-needed cushion.

The 29-year-old winger also sealed the game with an empty-net goal with just 18.3 seconds remaining, ensuring that Ottawa wouldn’t get another chance to equalize. With three goals and six assists over six games, Nylander has been a force in the postseason. He’ll need to continue that kind of play as the Maple Leafs gear up for a showdown against Florida in Round 2.

Item Three: Matthews Contributes Early and Often

Auston Matthews opened the scoring for Toronto late in the first period with a power-play goal. His perfectly-placed wrist shot (more like a slow roller) from above the left circle beat a screened Ullmark. Matthews’ goal was his second of the postseason, adding to his impressive five assists and 21 shots for six games in the series.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

As one of the league’s most dominant 200-foot players, Matthews will also seek to build on this strong start as Toronto heads into the second round. The Panthers’ top defensemen and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky will provide as big a challenge as the Senators did. That said, Matthews can impact the game on both sides of the puck. He must continue that kind of play to ensure Toronto’s continued success.

Item Four: Stolarz’s Steady Presence in the Net

While Anthony Stolarz wasn’t perfect, he provided much-needed stability in the Toronto crease. Making 21 saves on 23 shots, Stolarz was solid yet again. He can’t be faulted for the two goals he gave up. One was a beautiful Brady Tkachuk tip-in, and the other was on a shot that David Perron bounced off his helmet and into the net.

Stolarz’s best trait? He stayed calm and collected throughout the game and the series.

Stolarz’s solid play is noteworthy for two reasons. Not only did he help clinch the series for his new team, but he will also be a key to moving forward. Stolarz is now 4-2-0 in the playoffs, with a 2.21 goals-against average (GAA) and .901 save percentage (SV%). With some extra rest granted by advancing to the second round, Stolarz will be prepared for the high-energy, fast-paced series that awaits against the Panthers.

Anthony Stolarz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

What makes the upcoming series potentially more compelling as a story is that Stolarz was the Panthers’ backup goalie last season. He’s got to be looking forward to playing against his old team.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs prepare to face the Panthers in the second round of the playoffs, they will need to elevate their game to match the speed and intensity of their next opponents. Florida, led by 2023 Hart Trophy finalist Matthew Tkachuk, is a high-scoring team that sent the Tampa Bay Lightning home in five games. The Panthers will present another tough challenge, especially with their ability to generate offence from multiple lines and a strong defensive core.



Once again, the Maple Leafs will be under pressure to break through after years of playoff disappointments. With the core four players—Matthews, Nylander, Tavares, and Marner—leading the charge, this could be the year Toronto makes a deep run. Still, they will need a total team effort to overcome the tough Panthers.

The series against the Panthers will be the litmus test of Toronto’s playoff readiness. In the coming two weeks, the team will have the chance to prove its ability to compete for the ultimate prize—the Stanley Cup.