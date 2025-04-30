Why Tocchet Left Canucks, Plus Red Wings & Other NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, why did Rick Tocchet leave the Vancouver Canucks? He gave his reasoning that family was a priority and it was time to explore his options, but is there more to it? And, how will this impact Quinn Hughes? Steve Yzerman held an end-of-season media conference and addressed plans for the Detroit Red Wings. Finally, did the Utah Hockey Club officially decide on their new name?

Rick Tocchet Steps Down as Canucks Head Coach, Organization Faces Scrutiny

The Vancouver Canucks confirmed Tuesday that Rick Tocchet will not return as head coach for the upcoming season, saying he has “opted to step away from his role.”

The Canucks have been heavily criticized for failing to get this deal done. “Coaches don’t leave teams. And Rick Tocchet has left. What a mess!” said journalist Patrick Johnston. The Halford and Brough Show called the Canucks “one of the most dysfunctional organizations in pro sports.” Analyst Rachel Doerrie also criticized the team’s handling of Bruce Boudreau before hiring Tocchet, saying, “Bruce deserved better. Karma.”

Team president Jim Rutherford said Tocchet’s departure will likely be hard on superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes. Rutherford admitted he has yet to speak with the team captain, noting, “I’ve called Quinn, but I haven’t heard back yet.” He suggested Hughes would need some time, but his professionalism would see him come around.

Sources say Vancouver’s offer would have made Tocchet one of the highest-paid coaches in the NHL. His departure, then, was not about money — but perhaps something deeper within the culture of the organization. While Tocchet’s decision may not be directly related to another job opening, it is believed that he may ultimately end up with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Canucks will start looking for a coach, with Manny Malhotra and Peter Laviolette both candidates for the role.

Yzerman Willing to Spend Big in Free Agency, Close on Patrick Kane Extension

General Manager Steve Yzerman and Head Coach Todd McLellan held their end-of-season media availability with the Detroit media and talked about Dylan Larkin’s comments about the trade deadline and their plans for the future. Saying they didn’t hear that morale was bad and that Larkin’s comments have been addressed, Yzerman noted that he expects the leaders in the locker room to provide the morale boost the team might require.

Larkin’s public frustration is understandable, and Yzerman said, “I’ve addressed Dylan’s comments directly with Dylan.” Yzerman also said the team is prepared to spend over $10 million this summer if the right player becomes available. “We’re absolutely ready to go big,” he confirmed.

He also confirmed there is mutual interest in re-signing veteran Patrick Kane. His next deal could be similar to the one he signed this season. The Red Wings inked Kane to a one-year, $4 million contract with performance bonuses up to $2.5 million.

Expect the team to go after a goaltender this summer. He admitted they don’t have a “horse” in net and confirmed that prospect Sebastian Cossa isn’t NHL-ready.

Mammoth Officially the Name for Utah Hockey Club?

According to Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, “Utah Hockey Club officials wouldn’t confirm if ‘Mammoth’ was their new name after it allegedly leaked on the team’s official YouTube channel Tuesday night.” The YouTube channel changed its name and fans noticed. The channel was soon deactivated and remains inaccessible as of Wednesday morning.

All the team would confirm when asked about the name was “We’re fully on track to announce a permanent name and identity ahead of the 25-26 NHL season.”