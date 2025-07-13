An Overlooked and Unpopular Deal Could Save the Oilers Millions

As the Edmonton Oilers make significant roster changes and chart their course toward another Stanley Cup run, all eyes are understandably locked on Connor McDavid. What will his decision be? Will he stay long-term or is he looking at shorter-term deals and judging the organization’s move every few seasons? That’s understandable, and his decision will determine a lot of what happens to the Oilers from here on in.

However, another player is eligible to sign a contract extension, and no one is talking about it. Not quite as crucial as McDavid, he’s arguably a close second: Stuart Skinner.

Locking Skinner in While the Price Is Right Might Be Wise

Edmonton’s front office can’t afford to overlook a crucial negotiation with their starting goaltender. As the Oilers assess their goaltending, and many argue that there’s a clear need for an upgrade, it’s also fair to claim that one isn’t available. Skinner has been inconsistent, but he’s also been better than some of the best in the league. Even if the Oilers ultimately move on, betting on Skinner early could be the move that saves them millions.

Skinner, 25, signed a three-year deal worth $7.8 million in 2023. As much as fans harp on Skinner, his contract is among the best on the team. That contract expires after the 2025-26 season. The risk of waiting? If Skinner posts another strong season —especially under a new goaltending coach—his next contract could balloon just as the salary cap takes a sharp upward turn.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Skinner has proven he’s capable. At times, he’s proven he’s more than that. If he can find a level of consistency — after already having taken the Oilers to two consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances — what is he worth on the open market? He’ll be competing with Sergei Bobrovsky, Jacob Markstrom, Anthony Stolarz, Frederik Andersen, and a handful of other underwhelming options. That is, assuming most of these netminders even reach the market.

If Skinner performs well this year, the narrative could shift overnight—from “he’s not the guy” to “we can’t afford to lose him.”

A Smart Gamble

While it would be nice, the Oilers don’t need Skinner to be elite. They need him to be steady, affordable, and capable of winning playoff series behind a powerhouse offense. Skinner has already shown that ceiling, and locking him in now, before his numbers inflate, makes sense.

A deal in the $4–6 million range might seem like a slight overpay today, but it could become a bargain two years from now. Rising cap ceilings and a shortage of reliable starters have created an environment where even average goaltenders command big dollars. Edmonton would be wise to act before it’s too late.

Securing Skinner at an affordable price also creates options. A well-structured contract without restrictive clauses gives the Oilers the flexibility to trade their starter if something better falls into their lap. If Skinner’s numbers don’t improve, the Oilers will retain the ability to trade him. If he thrives, they appear to be geniuses. Either way, it’s a win.

There’s also the McDavid factor (and raises for other stars). McDavid’s next deal could push past $16 million annually. Evan Bouchard is now making $10.5 million, and Leon Draisaitl $14 million. Saving even $1–2 million on goaltending could be the difference between keeping another core piece or losing one in free agency.

Edmonton’s ability to stay competitive will hinge on smart contract decisions and intelligent gambles. Skinner may not be the flashiest name on the roster, and there might be an appetite to find something better, but getting him locked in early could prove to be one of the organization’s more savvy long-term moves.