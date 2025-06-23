Panthers’ Bill Zito Has Tough Decisions to Make on Players

The hunt this season has concluded. The Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final by a score of 5-1 and became the third team in ten seasons to win back-to-back Stanley Cups. In three straight trips, the team went two for three, much like their instate rival, the Tampa Bay Lightning, did in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

But the front office has July 1 circled on their calendar. Mainly because they have a few big names on their roster that are expected to hit the market. During their championship celebration, most players have made it clear they want to stay. However, it will leave general manager Bill Zito with a tough task at hand.

Sam Bennett

This year’s Conn Smythe Trophy winner in Sam Bennett will become an unrestricted free agent at the start of July. In his last contract, he made $4.425 million per year for four seasons, which is a steal for a playoff MVP. With everything going on during the team’s championship celebrations, he’s made it crystal clear (‘‘I ain’t … leaving,’ Panthers’ Sam Bennett says at Miami nightclub celebration’, Miami Herald, June 20, 2025)

“I ain’t f***ing leaving.” Sam Bennett at Club E11even in Miami, Florida on 6/19/25

But regardless of his feelings, Bennett is going to be seeing a ton of offers if he hits free agency, especially after being named MVP of the playoffs. He led all players with 15 goals and set a record for the most road playoff goals in a postseason with 13, which is more than enough to attract a potential buyer.

Aaron Ekblad

Defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been with the Panthers since his career started in 2014. He won a Calder Trophy with the team and has been involved in multiple playoff runs. Much like Bennett, he is entering this summer as an unrestricted free agent (UFA). Last season, he made $7.5 million.

Last season, he missed significant time with a 20-game suspension due to a violation of the NHLPA’s performance-enhancing drug policy. In addition, the team went out and grabbed defenseman Seth Jones just before the trade deadline.

He’s also stated how much he loves being a Panther. But considering the moves already made, there is no guarantee Zito is going to offer him an extension.

Brad Marchand

Originally brought in as a rental piece, forward Brad Marchand quickly became a fan favorite and a huge piece of the locker room. Additionally, he scored ten goals this postseason, which tied Edmonton Oilers forward Corey Perry for the fourth most in the league.

Jun 14, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand (63) celebrates scoring during the third period against the Edmonton Oilers in game five of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

However, he’s going to command a ton of interest across the league once July begins. A ton of teams could use his veteran leadership and his grit. Although he’s claimed he wants a contract to stay here.

Keeping All Three Will Be Tough

The Panthers do have a decent amount of cap space at $19 million. But unless a move is made, it is unlikely all three of these key free agents make it back on the roster for opening night.

However, the winning culture the team has instilled over the last three seasons is contagious. In addition, they have the advantage of no state income tax. Ultimately, it’s the business side of the sport that calls the shots, and we’ll know everything once the month comes to a close.