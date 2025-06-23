New York Sirens Lose Key Players in PWHL Expansion Draft

The Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) is expanding to the West Coast with two new teams, PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver. As the league looks to grow, it hosted its first-ever Expansion Draft to keep teams fair and ensure that veterans and the incoming 2025 draft class are evenly distributed amongst the teams.

Each of the original six PWHL teams lost four players to the West Coast. While this was a hard loss for every team involved, it is for the betterment of the league overall. Let’s look at whom the New York Sirens have lost to the West Coast.

Sirens’ Lose Top-Six Depth Without Carpenter and Eldridge

The first player selected from the Sirens was Alex Carpenter. She was picked by Seattle during the executive signing window and signed a one-year contract. She is a great pickup for Seattle, but an incredible loss to the Sirens.

Carpenter played both seasons with New York. In her first year, she recorded 23 points in 24 games and recorded the most points on PWHL New York. This past season, she recorded 20 points in 26 games. She played center for the first line, with Sarah Fillier and Paetyn Levis as her left and right wing, respectively. She is a competitive player who is unafraid to drive pucks to the net. She is a consistent playmaker, constantly shooting the puck when she gets to the net, and her point totals prove it.

Jessie Eldridge, New York Sirens (Photo by Alex Wohl/The PWHL)

Carpenter is not the only player in the top six heading to Seattle, though. Her teammate, Jessie Eldridge, will join her in the Emerald City. She was selected during the PWHL Expansion Draft by Seattle.

Eldridge also spent her first two seasons in the PWHL with New York. In the 2024 season, she recorded 14 points in 24 games. This past season, she picked up the points production and recorded 24 points in 30 games. She played right wing on the second line alongside Elle Hartje and Abby Roque. Her speed and her consistent point production make her a player to watch out for.

Both Carpenter and Eldridge are great additions to the West Coast team. However, the loss in the Sirens’ top six is already strong.

Schroeder’s Elite Goaltending Heads to Seattle

PWHL Seattle did not just select forwards from the Sirens. During the exclusive signing window, Seattle also signed Corinne Schroeder to a two-year contract.

Schroeder was New York’s starting goaltender in the past two seasons. She played 15 games in the 2024 season and recorded seven wins and seven losses. Last season, she played 20 games and earned a record of 10-8-1. She also made history, recording the most shutouts in a single season with four. She also earned the most shutout minutes last season, with 128.

Schroeder often kept the Sirens in the game with her stellar goaltending. She will find success in Seattle, but the Sirens will feel her loss in the crease.

Rosenthal Heads to Vancouver

The last player selected from the Sirens was Gabby Rosenthal. She was selected during the expansion draft by PWHL Vancouver.

The 2024-25 season was Rosenthal’s first season in the PWHL. She centered the third line alongside Taylor Girard and Élizabeth Giguère. She recorded four points via one goal and three assists in 29 games. Although she had a slow start to her first season, she will likely find success in a new city with a new team.

PWHL Entry Draft Is on June 24

There is no shortage of talent in this league, and PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver are trying to create stellar teams from the beginning. Both of these teams are getting exceptional players from the Sirens.

On Tuesday, June 24, the PWHL will host its entry draft at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Ottawa, Ontario at 7 P.M. ET. 199 players have entered the draft and are eager to see if one of the eight PWHL teams will select them.