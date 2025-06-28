How the Panthers Built Their 2024-25 Championship Roster

The Florida Panthers recently won their second consecutive Stanley Cup, and they are set up to be serious contenders for the next several seasons. This article will look at how their championship team was built. It will have a section on each of their top players and outline how and when they were acquired by the Panthers, reflecting on some really interesting trades, signings, and draft picks along the way.

Aleksander Barkov

Drafted: Round 1, #2 overall in 2013

The drafting of captain and franchise cornerstone Aleksander Barkov is a logical place to start. The early 2000s were a period in Panthers history marked by mediocrity and change. In the period from 2003 to 2012, the Panthers made the playoffs just once and finished with somewhere between 70 and 94 points in each of those seasons. They had six different head coaches in that span, including the brief and largely unsuccessful tenure of Pete DeBoer from 2009 to 2011.

But in the 2012-13 season, one marred by an elongated lockout, the Panthers finally tanked. They won just 15 games that season of the 48 they played, a tumultuous season that ultimately afforded them the privilege of drafting second overall in 2013. The Panthers drafted Barkov, a pick that played a pivotal role in the Panthers’ early stages of building a future championship team.

Aaron Ekblad

Drafted: Round 1, #1 overall in 2014

The Panthers had a second straight season of being near the bottom of the standings in 2013-14, finishing with a 29-45-8 record in 82 games played. It was another season marked by upheaval. The Panthers switched coaches midway through the season. 2013 was also the most recent restructuring of the NHL conferences, which saw the Panthers move from the Southeast Division to the newly created Atlantic.

All this change and disappointing play on the ice, however, brought with it the #1 overall pick in the 2014 Draft. Of course, the 2014 Draft is notable in Panthers lore for the inclusion of Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett (more on those players later), but the Panthers ultimately selected Aaron Ekblad and never looked back.

While Ekblad has not been a generational first overall selection like some in the recent past (i.e., Connor McDavid), he has nonetheless been a consistent and reliable defender over the course of his 11 seasons in Florida. He has amassed 380 points in 732 career games, won the Calder Trophy in 2014, and has generally been a strong and physical defensive force.

Sergei Bobrovsky

Free Agent Signing, 2019

Bobrovsky’s arc as a Panther is an interesting one. Prior to Bobrovsky’s signing of a seven-year, $70 million contract in Florida, he had firmly established himself as one of the best goaltenders in the NHL over the course of his time with the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets, a stretch that included two Vezina Trophies. But in his first two years in Florida, Bobrovsky regressed, posting a .900 save percentage (SV%) in 2020 and a .906 SV% in 2021. There was a real worry that his contract could turn into one of the NHL’s worst contracts as Bobrovsky continued to age. Of course, Bobrovsky has completely altered that narrative with his spectacular play over the last two seasons, leading the Panthers to their two consecutive Stanley Cups.

Sam Reinhart

Acquired via trade, 2021. Florida traded a top-10 protected 2022 first-round pick and Devon Levi to the Buffalo Sabres for Reinhart

At the time this was a really interesting trade, one that many people thought the Sabres had won. Sam Reinhart had struggled to fulfill his potential as a second overall pick, failing to score more than 25 goals or 65 points in any of his six seasons in Buffalo. Meanwhile, Devon Levi was a really interesting late-round prospect who was lighting up college hockey.

Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) hoists the Stanley Cup after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Looking back, of course, it is clear that general manager Bill Zito executed a brilliant piece of business with this move. Reinhart blossomed into one of the NHL’s elite scorers, while Levi has struggled to perform at the NHL level. The first-round pick in this deal became the 28th overall selection in the 2022 Draft, which the Sabres used on Jiri Kulich, a fringe NHLer nowhere near Reinhart’s level.

Sam Bennett

Acquired via trade, 2021. Florida traded a 2022 second-round pick and Emil Heineman to the Calgary Flames for Bennett and a 2022 sixth-round pick

This is another trade that, in retrospect, provided fantastic value for the Panthers. In 402 games with the Flames, Bennett produced at 0.35 points per game (P/G), while in 289 games for the Panthers, he has upped that considerably to 0.68 P/G. Of course, even beyond the offensive production, Bennett is a physical, responsible player that is a pain to play against.

All the other pieces in the trade are pretty insignificant. The Panthers traded their sixth-round pick to the Sabres for Robert Haag, who played just 16 games for the Panthers. Heineman was ultimately traded to the Canadiens as part of the Tyler Toffoli deal and has become a bottom-six NHLer. The second-round pick was traded by the Flames for Calle Jarnkrok, who struggled mightily as a Flame. All of this is to say that the Panthers won the trade overwhelmingly with the acquisition of Bennett.

Jun 17, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Gary Bettman, NHL Commissioner, presents Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) the Conn Smythe Trophy after winning game six of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It is also important to note that after the trade, Zito signed Bennett to a four-year extension worth $17.7 million. Considering Bennett’s value to the Panthers and his postseason heroics, this turned out to be one of the most valuable contracts in the NHL.

Matthew Tkachuk

Acquired via trade, 2022. Florida traded Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, Cole Schwindt and a 2025 first-round pick to the Calgary Flames for Tkachuk and a 2025 fourth-round pick

The Tkachuk trade is the biggest and most famous roster move in recent Panthers’ history. At the time, many people thought that the Panthers overpaid for Tkachuk, especially given the fact that Huberdeau was coming off a 115-point season the year before.

Of course, the Panthers have won this trade in overwhelming fashion, primarily because of Huberdeau’s decline. Huberdeau has put up 55, 52, and 62 points in each of the last three seasons, respectively, and is on one of, if not the, worst contracts in the NHL. Meanwhile, Tkachuk has provided a crucial mix of goal-scoring, net-front presence, grit, and physicality vital to any contending team, all on a reasonable $9.5 million cap hit.

Brad Marchand

Acquired via trade, 2025. Florida traded a 2027 second-round pick (which has now converted to a first) to the Boston Bruins for Marchand

The move to acquire Brad Marchand was a low-risk, high-reward acquisition that has ultimately paid off for both teams involved. For the Bruins, Marchand was a 36-year-old player on an expiring contract. Given the fact that the Bruins were well out of playoff contention, it made sense for them to get value for Marchand.

For the Panthers, they added a hard-working, skilled veteran on a reasonable $6.125 million expiring contract for their playoff push. The return was better than they could have ever imagined, with Marchand scoring 10 goals and 10 assists in 23 playoff games and fitting in perfectly with the style of game the Panthers play.

Gustav Forsling

Claimed off waivers by Florida in 2021

After bouncing around several teams at the start of his NHL career, Forsling was waived by the Carolina Hurricanes and eventually claimed by Florida in 2021. He was originally signed to a three-year, $8 million contract extension that was followed by an eight-year, $46 million extension in 2024.

Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Forsling has emerged as one of the most difficult defensemen to play against in the NHL. He is a terrific skater with elite gap control and a great defensive stick. He is the perfect postseason defenseman: reliable, consistent, and able to keep up with the speed of the opposing team’s best forwards. The fact that Florida was able to claim him off waivers and then employ him on a three-year $8 million contract makes this perhaps the most cost-effective move of Zito’s tenure as GM.

Anton Lundell

Drafted: Round 1, #12 overall in 2020

Anton Lundell was drafted 12th overall after a shortened 2020 season. He has provided commensurate draft value at that position, emerging into a productive, dependable third-line center that can win faceoffs. Last season, he produced 45 points and had a 53% faceoff percentage in the regular season along with 18 points in 23 playoff games.

Carter Verhaeghe

Free agent signing, 2020

Carter Verhaeghe has had a really interesting path to the NHL. In his first two seasons of professional hockey, he split time between the AHL and ECHL. The next two seasons he was a full-time AHLer. It was not until his fifth season that he got his first chance in the NHL. He played for the Tampa Bay Lightning that season and put up 13 points in 52 games.

After that season, he signed with Florida as a free agent on a two-year, $2 million deal and immediately began his ascension to becoming one of the best goal scorers in the NHL, putting up 36 points in 43 games his first season with the Panthers. He is another great example of Florida being able to identify talent and bring them in for incredible value.

Eetu Luostarinen

Acquired via trade, 2020. Florida traded Vincent Trochek to the Carolina Hurricanes for Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Chase Priskie and Luostarinen

This is one of the more interesting trades to look back on. At the time, Luostarinen was arguably the least talked-about player that the Panthers received in their package for Trocheck: Haula was an established NHLer, Priskie was an exciting young defenseman playing well in college, and Wallmark was a really skilled forward in the process of finding his footing in the NHL.

While none of those three would become long-term Panthers, it was Luostarinen who eventually emerged as a Panthers mainstay. He is owed $3 million for each of the next two seasons, a very team-friendly deal considering his size, consistency and postseason production (19 points in 23 games this postseason).

Seth Jones

Acquired via trade, 2025. Florida traded Spencer Knight and a 2026 first-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for a 2026 fourth-round pick and Jones

This is a somewhat complicated trade to analyze, as Chicago is retaining 26% of Jones’ salary and Knight is still a young goalie with a lot of potential. What is important here is that Jones immediately slotted in as a top-pair, power-play defenseman for Florida who played big minutes in their postseason run. He went from an oft-criticized player on a bad team to a defensive stalwart on the league’s best team. The cost was not that steep: Knight had struggled in Florida and needed a change of scenery, and the first-round pick will likely be at the end of the first round.

Takeaways

Built Their Roster From Trades and Signings, Not the Draft

Other than Barkov, Ekblad, and Lundell, all of the Panthers’ top contributors were acquired via trades or free agent signings.

Smart Trades

All of the Panthers’ major trades over the last several years have paid dividends. They have been able to properly identify players that fit their culture and bring them in at value.

Player Improvements

So many of the players that the Panthers acquired experienced massive jumps in production as soon as they arrived in Florida. Verhaeghe, Bennett, Reinhart, Forsling, and even Jones are prime examples. Their jump in production allowed Florida to sign them for less than the value they ultimately produced.

Cheap and Dependable Depth Pieces

This article did not touch on Florida’s depth players: players like Niko Mikkola, Dmitry Kulikov, A.J. Greer and Jonah Gadjovich. All of these players played their role well and were on team-friendly deals.

No Bad Contracts

So many teams have one or two really bad contracts. The Edmonton Oilers have Darnell Nurse at $9.25 million and Jack Campbell’s buyout, the Dallas Stars have Tyler Seguin at $9.85 million, the Toronto Maple Leafs had Tavares at $11 million, and the list goes on. Florida does not have any contracts like this. There was a time that Bobrovsky’s contract looked to be really bad, but he has flipped the script on that narrative.

Final Thoughts

The Panthers got critical pieces early in the draft, gave them time to develop, and then shaped their roster with advantageous trades and team-friendly free agent signings. This strategy seems rudimentary, but it is really difficult to properly execute over the course of several years. They have, and the result has been a powerhouse team that will continue to be relevant for the foreseeable future.