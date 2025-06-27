Panthers’ Evan Rodrigues Could Be Odd Man Out

The Florida Panthers are celebrating their second straight Stanley Cup championship after defeating the Edmonton Oilers by a series score of 4-2. They’ve become the first team to repeat since the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021 and the third team to accomplish the feat in the last decade.

But with the celebration winding down, free agency is set to begin, and the Panthers’ front office has a lot on their plate – their Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Sam Bennett, along with Brad Marchand and Aaron Ekblad, are set to become free agents on July 1. Granted, the team has a plentiful $19 million in cap space to work with, but general manager Bill Zito could use some extra wiggle room.

To do that, Zito will have to make a move. According to Nick Kyperos of Sportsnet, forward Evan Rodrigues could be shipped out, which would make a ton of sense. The team needs to find a way to get some extra cap space and give their prospects a chance to shine on the main roster.

Rodrigues Carries a Decent Cap Hit

When Rodrigues came to Florida, he was signed to a four-year, $12 million deal with an average annual value of $3 million.

Evan Rodrigues of the Florida Panthers celebrates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in Game Two of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

With two years remaining on his contract, moving out $3 million may not turn heads, but it could free up just enough space to keep their top players. If the Panthers deal him, they would have $22 million to work with this offseason.

Panthers Have an NHL-Ready Prospect to Replace Rodrigues

Forward Mackie Samoskevich, who is coming off an impressive rookie season, could replace Rodrigues in the lineup.

Through 72 regular-season games in 2024-25, he scored 15 goals and 16 assists, including five game-winning goals, which tied him with forward Logan Stankoven for second among all rookies. In his playoff debut, he tallied an assist on the opening goal in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He made the most of his chance this season and has earned a roster spot in 2025-26.

What Would Be the Return for Rodrigues?

Florida has to get something out of it, even if it is a cap dump. For the next two drafts, they don’t have a first-round or third-round pick. In this draft, they don’t have a selection until the fourth round.

It’s unlikely they get a first out of Rodrigues, but they could entice a team that could use a veteran forward like the Utah Mammoth to part with a mid-round or late-round pick for him. It would be a win-win for both sides, especially since Utah just acquired J.J. Peterka.

Will Zito Work His Magic Once Again?

Zito’s top priority will be to figure out how he can keep his team competitive for longer. Despite winning back-to-back Cups, they now have to re-sign their free agents and fill new holes in the lineup. Because of that, some business decisions will have to be made. But Zito is not one to shy away from tough calls, as evident when he traded for Matthew Tkachuk just three seasons ago. In the end, the team went to three straight Stanley Cup Finals. So if it means a shot at a three-peat, he’ll pick up his phone and make a splash before free agency opens.