Panthers’ Mackie Samoskevich Looks to Take Next Step

The Florida Panthers enter their upcoming season as defending Stanley Cup champions for the first time in franchise history. They look to end their 2024-25 campaign the same way last season ended.

Throughout the summer, development camp was going on for the team’s prospects. But one player that was left off of the roster was forward Mackie Samoskevich, the Panthers’ 24th overall pick in 2021. He did pick up some NHL time last season with seven games under his belt. But he looks to be up in the main roster full-time this season. As a result of him being left off of the development camp squad, they see him as ready to take the next step in his career.

Samoskevich Was Fantastic in the AHL

Samoskevich spent most of his 2023-24 season with the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL). During that time, he was playing at an excellent level. In 62 regular season games, he scored 22 goals and assisted on 32 others. He was also featured in three postseason games but registered zero points.

Throughout his career in Charlotte, he’s piled up 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) through 64 regular season games. In the playoffs, he has four assists in 10 appearances.

Samoskevich Was Even Better as a Wolverine

As a collegiate athlete at the University of Michigan, Samoskevich was impressive. Hence why he was drafted so high. In the 2021-22 season, he found the back of the net 10 times and tallied 19 assists through 40 games dressed in his freshman year. His team went on to win the Big Ten tournament that season but lost in the NCAA semifinals to Denver.

Mackie Samoskevich is the most recent first-round selection for the Florida Panthers as they have none until the 2026 draft (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images)

The following season, Samoskevich did even better. As a sophomore, he scored 20 goals and was credited with 23 assists through one game less than last season with 39. That season ended exactly like last one’s with a Big Ten championship but a loss in the national tournament semifinal. This time, it was Quinnipiac who went on to become national champions. Through his time in Ann Arbour, Michigan, he totaled 62 points in 79 games.

Will Samoskevich Have a Roster Spot in 2024-25?

While there are players in the pipeline like Samoskevich, general manager Bill Zito worked the phones this past free agency. For the bottom six, he signed Jesper Boqvist, A.J. Greer, and Tomas Nosek to contracts. In addition, Jonah Gadjovich is expected to be the extra forward in the lineup.

It seems like the only way he cracks the main lineup will be due to injuries or if head coach Paul Maurice decides to rest starters near the end of the season. Even then, top players sitting is not guaranteed unless they finish in a good spot this season. He is deserving of making the Panthers roster in 2024-25, but too many bodies could put that idea to rest.

Samoskevich Has to Take the Next Step with the Organization

Samoskevich has the resume of a great NHL forward and has gained experience at that level. With that, the organization needs to help him hit the next stride in his development and find a way to get him more playing time.

He has the chance to be a big star on the team, and waiting too long could be a huge mistake in the future. If they fail to do so, it could be another Owen Tippett situation for the front office.