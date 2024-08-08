Patrick Marleau’s Lasting Maple Leafs Legacy

An NHL team like the Toronto Maple Leafs is more than just a group of athletes working together for success; it is a close-knit community that often becomes a second family. The friendship and companionship developed among team members can be so strong that some players find retirement difficult because they miss these bonds.

The game on the ice is the reason these players come together. However, the relationships built go beyond professional engagements. Deep friendships are created and fostered. Both on and off the ice, players offer each other mutual support. That’s evident with the recent marriages within the team. For example, Michael Bunting is no longer on the Maple Leafs roster, but his recent wedding brought friends and former teammates together.

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Patrick Marleau

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, now established stars, first played with the Maple Leafs in the 2016-17 season. Patrick Marleau signed with the team in July 2017. At that time, Marleau was a veteran player in his late 30s, and Matthews and Marner were wet-behind-the-ears kids. Yet, somehow, the three formed a close friendship through shared experiences and challenges. It was almost as if Marleau and his family adopted the two young players.

Patrick and his boys after dinner, before the epic mini stick battle. Ha ha for helping with our elf on a shelf @Marner93 @AM34 pic.twitter.com/SYA7n9tw8w — Christina Marleau (@c_marleau) December 19, 2017

The three formed a bond strengthened by Marleau’s mentorship. With his wealth of experience and calm demeanor, he delivered valuable guidance to these young talents, helping them overcome the pressures of playing in a hockey-centric market. The relationship became obvious. Fans witnessed this friendship and mentorship between Marleau and Matthews.

It also became obvious how much Matthews appreciated what Marleau brought to his game. He gave a huge tribute at an NHL All-Star Game in San Jose when he removed his own jersey to show that he was wearing Marleau’s underneath. Such was the nature of the deep respect Matthews had for his mentor. This gesture was not just for show; it reflected genuine affection and appreciation.

How Marleau Mentored the Two Young Stars

Marleau’s influence on Matthews and Marner likely went beyond on-ice guidance. As someone who had experienced the highs and lows of an NHL career, Marleau understood these young players’ challenges. As they hung out together in his home around the dinner table and on Christmas mornings, you had to know that they talked about all things hockey. His mentoring style and forward-thinking approach became part of the tutelage that helped Matthews and Marner develop a strong foundation.

Pretty neat move by Auston Matthews to rep Marleau in San Jose pic.twitter.com/jzpzUmG7oF — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 26, 2019

Imagine the conversations. Marleau shared and prepared them for what was to come. He answered their questions and proposed questions the two young players likely never thought to ask. As a former captain of the San Jose Sharks himself, his mentorship would have included discussions about future leadership roles and team dynamics. Given the immense talent that supped with him and his family, he likely knew that both Matthews and Marner were eventually headed for greatness and, perhaps, leadership roles themselves.

Marleau’s Continuing Legacy With the Maple Leafs

Toward his tenure with the Maple Leafs, Marleau’s contract was often viewed as a financial burden. But that issue is on former Maple Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello. It’s not Marleau’s fault. Still, you can’t fault Lamoriello’s thinking. He knew what he had in the two young stars, and Marleau’s contributions to the team off the ice became beneficial. His professionalism, work ethic, and mentorship played an essential role in shaping the careers of Matthews and Marner and the overall team culture.

As the years have progressed, both Matthews and Marner have been productive on the ice. However, while Matthews has extended with the team and looks to be on his way to being the greatest Maple Leafs skater of all time, Marner’s time in Toronto has become more iffy. Right now, it would seem there’s a good chance he’ll walk to another team in free agency. There’s also a chance – good or not – that the team will allow him to leave without much of a fuss.

Matthews’ impact will be felt on this team for seasons to come, while Marner’s might not. While Matthews has not been perfect, as witnessed by his immaturity several years ago during the offseason in Arizona, he’s been a straight arrow since. He’s grown into leadership and will likely become the team’s captain next season. In all this growth, Marleau’s influence can still be seen in how Matthews conducts himself on and off the ice. Matthews has become one of the game’s brightest stars and the Maple Leafs leader.

Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If Matthews turns into the leader both on and off the ice that it seems he will, that will be partly due to Marleau’s impact. His leadership, work ethic, and the tight-knit relationships he builds within the team will have started with Marleau’s insights. The lessons Matthews learned from Marleau will benefit the Maple Leafs for years.

The Bottom Line: Maple Leafs Fans Should Thank Patrick Marleau

Marleau’s time with the Maple Leafs might have been brief, but his impact was profound. His mentorship of Matthews and Marner, professional approach, and dedication helped shape the team’s future. His legacy lives on in the solid relationships and leadership qualities he instilled in these young stars.

If Matthews is now considered an NHL great, a significant part of the credit goes to Marleau. ​